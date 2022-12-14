Aminophenol Market worth $1.7 billion by 2027
Aminophenol Marketis projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027. Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 14, 2022 ) The global "Aminophenol Market size is estimated to be USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The global Aminophenol Market is growing rapidly, and this trend is expected to continue due to increasing demand from end–use industries such as pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetic and others. The current industry growth is backed by high demand from Asia Pacific.
O-aminophenol is the third largest type of aminophenol in the market. O-aminophenol or ortho-aminophenol (OAP) is the aminophenol that has the single amino substituent located ortho to the phenolic -OH group. O-aminophenol appears as off-white crystals or beige powder. Oaminophenol is used in dyes for furs and hair, as a developer in photography, and as an intermediate for pharmaceuticals.
O-aminophenol also plays a role as a corrosion inhibitor in paints and as an anticorrosion-lubricating agent in 2-cycle engine fuels. O-Aminophenol is a primary intermediate in the synthesis of such heterocyclic systems as oxyquinolines, phenoxazines, and benzoxazoles. O-aminophenol is especially used for shading leather, fur, and hair from gray to yellowish brown. It has also found a function in the determination and extraction of certain precious metals.
Cosmetic industry is the third fastest growing market in the aminophenol market. Aminophenol is used in permanent hair dyes. Aminophenol derivatives, such as para-aminophenol and ortho-aminophenol, are used as primary intermediates in oxidative hair dyes. Meta-aminophenol (MAP) is used as a coupler in hair dye. It is used in many cosmetic and beauty products, including hair dyes, colors, shades, and nail paints.
Rapid economic growth in China, and India is expected to propel the Asia Pacific aminophenol market in the coming years.
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing market for aminophenol systems during the forecast period. The aminophenol market has enormous potential in the APAC region, and it is anticipated that the economy of the Asia Pacific countries, such as China and India, is growing rapidly. South Asian countries, such as Indonesia, Taiwan, and South Korea, are also witnessing fast growth. These economies present high growth opportunities for players in the aminophenol market. The primary driver behind their growth is the increasing population, increasing prosperity, and improving longevity.
A few of the key players in the aminophenol market are Wego Chemical Group (US), Parchem (US), CDH Fine Chemicals (India), Glentham Life Sciences Ltd (England), EMCO Dyetuff Pvt Ltd. (India), Loba Chemie (India), Taixing Yangzi Pharm Chemical CO., LTD. (China), Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical & Chemical CO., Ltd. (China), and Anhui Bayi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (China) among others.
