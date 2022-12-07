Aircraft Seat Upholstery Industry worth $2.3 billion by 2027
Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market by Material (Leather, Vinyl, Fabric), Seat Cover Type (Bottom Cover, Backrest, Headrest, Armrest, Seat rear pocket), Seat Type (First, Business, Premium, Economy), Aircraft Type, End Use & Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 07, 2022 ) The report "Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market by Material (Leather, Vinyl, Fabric), Seat Cover Type (Bottom Cover, Backrest, Headrest, Armrest, Seat rear pocket), Seat Type (First, Business, Premium, Economy), Aircraft Type, End Use & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The aircraft seat upholstery market is estimated to be USD 1.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2027. The increase in maintenance and retrofitting of existing aircraft and in the number of premium economy seats by airlines are driving the growth of the aircraft seat upholstery market.
Ask for PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2719395
Based on seat type, the premium economy class segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The premium economy class segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The shift in the preference of business class travelers to premium economy class due to cheaper tickets is driving this market.
Based on Material, the vinyl segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Most aircraft seat covers of premium economy and economy class seats of aircraft are made of vinyl, owing to their cost-effectiveness and seating comfort. Also, vinyl is easy to clean, water- and stain-resistant, durable, and versatile. It has a life of approximately 4 to 5 years.
Based on region, the Asia Pacific segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the aircraft seat upholstery market in 2022. The regions studied in this market are China, India, Japan, Singapore, and the Rest of APAC. China is one of the major global players present in the Asia Pacific, which invests heavily in the development of aircraft technologies. The demand for aircraft seat upholstery is due to the increasing market for long-haul flights in China. Growth in air passenger traffic is also anticipated to lead to an increase in the frequency of flights and, thus, drive the aircraft seat upholstery aftermarket, as increasing flight hours are expected to result in the requirement for maintenance and replacement of upholstery materials.
Major players operating in the aircraft seat upholstery market include Franklin Products (US), J&C Aero (Lithuania), Perrone Performance Textiles & Leathers (US), InTech Aerospace (US), and Botany Weaving (Ireland), among others. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
News Also Covered: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-seat-upholstery-market-worth-2-3-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301694468.html
Related Reports:
Aircraft Seating Market
Aircraft Cabin Interior Market
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Ask for PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2719395
Based on seat type, the premium economy class segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The premium economy class segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The shift in the preference of business class travelers to premium economy class due to cheaper tickets is driving this market.
Based on Material, the vinyl segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Most aircraft seat covers of premium economy and economy class seats of aircraft are made of vinyl, owing to their cost-effectiveness and seating comfort. Also, vinyl is easy to clean, water- and stain-resistant, durable, and versatile. It has a life of approximately 4 to 5 years.
Based on region, the Asia Pacific segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the aircraft seat upholstery market in 2022. The regions studied in this market are China, India, Japan, Singapore, and the Rest of APAC. China is one of the major global players present in the Asia Pacific, which invests heavily in the development of aircraft technologies. The demand for aircraft seat upholstery is due to the increasing market for long-haul flights in China. Growth in air passenger traffic is also anticipated to lead to an increase in the frequency of flights and, thus, drive the aircraft seat upholstery aftermarket, as increasing flight hours are expected to result in the requirement for maintenance and replacement of upholstery materials.
Major players operating in the aircraft seat upholstery market include Franklin Products (US), J&C Aero (Lithuania), Perrone Performance Textiles & Leathers (US), InTech Aerospace (US), and Botany Weaving (Ireland), among others. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
News Also Covered: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-seat-upholstery-market-worth-2-3-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301694468.html
Related Reports:
Aircraft Seating Market
Aircraft Cabin Interior Market
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results