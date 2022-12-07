Surfactants Market worth $52.4 billion by 2025
Surfactants Market is projected to reach USD 52.4 billion by 2025. Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 07, 2022 ) The report "Surfactants Market size is projected to reach USD 52.4 billion by 2025 from USD 42.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2020 and 2025. Surfactants are surface active agents that reduce surface tension between two liquids, between a gas and a liquid, or between a liquid and a solid. They help in increasing the wetting properties of the liquid. Surfactants are mainly used to separate dirt, oil, and stains from various surfaces. They act as detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, anti-static agents, stabilizers, and dispersants. They are important ingredients in soaps, detergents, cosmetics, personal care products (hair care and skincare products), agricultural chemicals, textile processing, food processing, industrial cleaning, and others.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=493
Based on type, the Surfactants Market is segmented into anionic surfactants, non-ionic surfactants, cationic surfactants, and amphoteric surfactants. Anionic surfactant led the surfactants market, in terms of both volume and value, in 2019. This is owing to its low cost and high cleaning power compared to other surfactants. In addition, they are widely used in cleaning and related products such as detergents, soaps, cleaners, shampoos, and hand washes.
Based on application, the surfactants market is segmented into home care, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaning, food & beverage, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, textiles, elastomer & plastics, and others. Home care led the surfactants market, in terms of value, in 2019. This is due to the use of surfactants in products such as laundry detergents, fabric conditioners, and dishwashing detergents, among others.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Surfactants Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=493
Browse 128 Market Data Tables And 53 Figures Spread Through 183 Pages And In-Depth TOC On "Surfactants Market”
North America was the largest market for surfactants, in terms of value, in 2019. However, APAC led the market in terms of volume. This is because of the higher price of surfactants in North America. In addition, growing demand and use of bio-based surfactants in North America also drive the price of surfactants in the region. The region is home to personal care, home care, and industrial & institutional cleaning manufacturing giants. This drives the demand for surfactants in various products. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding the use of petrochemical-based surfactants provide an opportunity for companies to switch to bio-based surfactants. The presence of leading players in the region is another factor which fuels the growth of surfactants in the region.
BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (North Holland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Stepan Company (US), Solvay (Belgium), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Clariant (Switzerland), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), Lonza (Switzerland), and Croda International Plc (UK) are the leading players in the surfactants market. These players have a strong foothold in the global surfactants market as well as a strong distribution network across the globe.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=493
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=493
Based on type, the Surfactants Market is segmented into anionic surfactants, non-ionic surfactants, cationic surfactants, and amphoteric surfactants. Anionic surfactant led the surfactants market, in terms of both volume and value, in 2019. This is owing to its low cost and high cleaning power compared to other surfactants. In addition, they are widely used in cleaning and related products such as detergents, soaps, cleaners, shampoos, and hand washes.
Based on application, the surfactants market is segmented into home care, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaning, food & beverage, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, textiles, elastomer & plastics, and others. Home care led the surfactants market, in terms of value, in 2019. This is due to the use of surfactants in products such as laundry detergents, fabric conditioners, and dishwashing detergents, among others.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Surfactants Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=493
Browse 128 Market Data Tables And 53 Figures Spread Through 183 Pages And In-Depth TOC On "Surfactants Market”
North America was the largest market for surfactants, in terms of value, in 2019. However, APAC led the market in terms of volume. This is because of the higher price of surfactants in North America. In addition, growing demand and use of bio-based surfactants in North America also drive the price of surfactants in the region. The region is home to personal care, home care, and industrial & institutional cleaning manufacturing giants. This drives the demand for surfactants in various products. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding the use of petrochemical-based surfactants provide an opportunity for companies to switch to bio-based surfactants. The presence of leading players in the region is another factor which fuels the growth of surfactants in the region.
BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (North Holland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Stepan Company (US), Solvay (Belgium), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Clariant (Switzerland), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), Lonza (Switzerland), and Croda International Plc (UK) are the leading players in the surfactants market. These players have a strong foothold in the global surfactants market as well as a strong distribution network across the globe.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=493
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results