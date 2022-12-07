Bookbinding Adhesives Market worth USD 2.1 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.2%
The rapid growth of the economy, increasing innovation, and industry consolidations are expected to contribute to the high growth of the bookbinding adhesive market in the china region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 07, 2022 ) The global "Bookbinding Adhesives Market size was USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2027. Increasing publication business and customized printing & binding business in developing countries. Increasing adoption for hot melt adhesive for excellent finish across various applications such as hardcover& softcover books, and magazines & catalogs business is driving the bookbinding adhesive market.
The consumption trend of bookbinding adhesives depends on growth across various applications, such as hardcover & softcover books, magazines & catalogs, and print on demand. The demand for bookbinding adhesives is mainly increasing due to its rising applications in the print on demand, magazines & catalogs, and hardcover & softcover books.
Based on technology, Emulsion based is projected to be the largest technology type during the forecast period. Manufacturers are investing in R&D activities to broaden their product portfolio to cater to the consumer market. The growing demand for bookbinding adhesives is also encouraging global players to increase their business share and revenue.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Bookbinding Adhesives Market”
114 - Market Data Tables
52 - Figures
184 - Pages
Based on applications, the hardcover & softcover books segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Bookbinding adhesives are majorly used in hardcover & softcover books, magazines & catalogs, and print on demand.
Various factors, including environmental regulations & policies against the use of VOCs, increasing public awareness regarding the harmful effects of other binding materials, and rising demand for various applications are factors offering growth opportunities for the market.
Major players operating in the global bookbinding adhesives market include Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Arkema (France), Dow Chemical Company (US).
