Medical Device Cleaning Market worth $2.9 billion by 2027
The global medical device cleaning market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from USD 2.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The global medical device cleaning market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from USD 2.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
The growth in this market is driven by growing number of surgical procedures performed worldwide, the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. Emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.
Hospitals/Clinics defined for the largest share in the medical device cleaning market by end user.
Based on end user, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, and other end users (medical institutes and ambulatory surgical centers). In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of 63.4% due to the growing number of hospitals and clinics in developed countries and the increasing prevalence of HAIs.
Critical device accounted for the largest share in the medical device cleaning market by device.
Based on device, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into Semi-Critical Device, Critical Device, and Non-Critical Device. In considered year 2021, the critical device segment accounted for the largest market share due to increase in surgeries after pandemic.
Based on application, surgical instruments holds the largest share in the medical device cleaning market.
On the basis of application, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into ultrasound probes, surgical instruments, dental instruments, endoscopes, and other instruments. The surgical instruments segment accounted for the largest share of 42.3% of the medical device cleaning market in 2021 due to ailments requiring surgical intervention and the increasing number of hospital acquired infections.
Geographical Growth Dynamics:
Based on Region, North America holds the largest share in the medical device cleaning market.
On the basis of region, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. North America segment accounted for the largest share of the medical device cleaning market in 2021 due to major players availability and advanced healthcare infrastructure.
Key Market Players:
The prominent players in the medical device cleaning market include Getinge Group (Sweden), Metrex Research, LLC (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Steris PLC (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (Fortive Corporation) (US), 3M Company (US), Ruhof Corporation (US), and Sklar Surgical Instruments (US).
