Muscle Sculpting Market 2022 Size, Detailed Analysis Forecast to 2028
Numerous developments have drastically reduced the cost of body contouring, allowing the businesses engaged to make a bigger profit margin.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 05, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global muscle sculpting market size was valued at USD 189.8 million in 2021, growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast year 2022-28. Body sculpting, another name for muscle contouring, is a cosmetic technique that helps to reduce extra skin and fat while shaping the muscles and tissues underneath. It is carried out on many body parts, such as the buttocks, lower belly, upper arms, flanks, thighs, and back.
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/muscle-sculpting-market/
Muscle Sculpting Market Growth Factors:
The emergence of the COVID-19 epidemic had an impact on the aesthetic market as a whole. However, a lot of aestheticians think that the epidemic will probably increase demand for body shaping. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons claims that the epidemic increased the acceptance of cosmetic surgery and that many more women are now predisposed and interested in nonsurgical operations than they were before the pandemic. The global market is expected to be driven by the increasing number of obesity cases around the world as a result of unhealthy lifestyles. The demand for these treatments is also anticipated to expand as a result of improved safety and effectiveness of these techniques that increase life expectancy. Major firms' actions for product distribution and research, such as M&A, new product launches, and alliances, are anticipated to fuel the industry even more.
Muscle Sculpting Market Trends
• Some of the main market drivers include an increase in obesity cases around the world as a result of unhealthy lifestyles, a rise in the demand for body-shapings operations because of their non-invasive nature and short recovery periods, and an increase in sedentary behaviors.
• The market is expanding as a result of the increased knowledge of the aesthetic advantages offered by muscle contouring treatments.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=40746
Muscle Sculpting Market Segmentation
The global muscle sculpting market on the basis of Device Type, the market is segregated into Non-Invasive Devices, Cryolipolysis, Radio Frequency Lipoplasty Devices, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Lipoplasty Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices, Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction Devices, Laser Assisted Lipolysis Devices, Invasive Devices. On the basis of Application, the market categorized into Face, Arms, Thighs, Breast, Buttocks, Stomach, Others. On the basis of End User, the market is divided into Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Spa, Clinical Research Organization.
Muscle Sculpting Market Regional Analysis
Due to their high rates of cosmetic surgery, North America and Europe together account for a large portion of the market for muscle contouring. Due to a lack of financing for research in this region, the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to be the least lucrative markets for body contouring.
The major players operating in the Muscle Sculpting Market are Allergan, BTL Aesthetics, Cutera, Inc., Daeyang Medical, Cynosure, Deleo, Bio-Medical Research Limited.
