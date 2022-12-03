Moments In Flight: A Memoir, the latest highly-anticipated biography & autobiography / personal memoirs book from Millsboro, DE
Outskirts Press announces Moments In Flight: A Memoir, the latest highly-anticipated biography & autobiography / personal memoirs book from Millsboro, DE author Jo-Ann Vega.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 03, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Millsboro, DE - Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Moments In Flight: A Memoir: Brings the immigrant story full circle; recovers lost history; shares hard-earned practical wisdom by Jo-Ann Vega, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 6 x 9 black & white paperback in the biography & autobiography / personal memoirs category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $21.95. The webpage at www.outskirtspress.com/momentsinflight was launched simultaneously with the book's publication.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
Set in the last half century of transformative cultural change, Jo-Ann Vega’s memoir is a memory-keeper's engaging and wide ranging coverage of how the times affected the author and the country. The popularity of ancestry research confirms the deep hunger for authenticity, connection, meaning, and self-knowledge.
Vega says, "I'd like readers to enjoy the journey, get reacquainted with history, and open the door to dialogue with others. That's a picture of me on the cover, the background of the 50th birthday poster that others signed, a number who are no longer with us. All we have are moments to hold on to, capture, and try to make sense of."
Part 1 is an extended eulogy to the immigrants of the south Bronx and the children who played on the streets without parental supervision—with horse-drawn vegetable and fruit wagons, malocchio, bocce, macaroni in numbered boxes, Uncle Dan the bookie, and Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra at Yankee Stadium. Part 2 details the impact of her famiglia’s relocation to suburbia, and her own coming of age during the relentless cultural upheavals of the 1970s. Part 3 is a bridge to today and life after work and parents.
Crafted from 40 years’ worth of writing and journaling, Moments in Flight also features useful websites, historical timelines, and a Book Club Discussion Guide.
NEW REVIEWS
award5-star review: https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/moments-in-flight-a-memoir ...an inspiring memoir with interesting historical information. It also beautifully captures the tenacity of many immigrants who left their countries in the hope of a better future for their families.
... bold, sentimental...meaningful exploration of what it means to gradually discover one's self... an interesting and deeply meaningful memoir.
Shawn La Torre, Story Circle Network https://www.storycircle.org/book_review/moments-in-flight-a-memoir/
This book is exemplary in its structure, organization, and pacing... voice and writing style. It has a unique voice, and the writing style is consistent throughout... A beautiful sense of the Italian culture and how that is both celebrated and preserved and how Vega and her family had moments of extreme difficulty in figuring out how to navigate life as immigrants.
Judge, 29th Annual Writer's Digest Self-Published Book Awards
Featured in the Bronx Daily Newspaper
Featured in Story Circle
Other Books by Jo-Ann Vega
Here's a sample, contents, intro, and first chapter of Moments in Flight: A Memoir -- Click here
Join my Mailing List and receive a FREE PDF of Moments in Flight Discussion Guide
Deftly constructed at 233 pages, Moments In Flight: A Memoir: Brings the immigrant story full circle; recovers lost history; shares hard-earned practical wisdom is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the biography & autobiography / personal memoirs category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Moments In Flight: A Memoir meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $21.95.
Additionally, Moments In Flight: A Memoir can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977233240 Format: 6 x 9 Black & White Paperback SRP: $21.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/momentsinflight
About the Author
Jo-Ann Vega, a proud Italian-American whose roots in America began in 1903, is a published author and dynamic speaker with 30 years of experience presenting to academic, business, and community groups. Jo-Ann lives with her life partner and canine companion.
Here's a link to Jo-Ann Vega's new book, Wolf Woman & Other Poems
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
https://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
Set in the last half century of transformative cultural change, Jo-Ann Vega’s memoir is a memory-keeper's engaging and wide ranging coverage of how the times affected the author and the country. The popularity of ancestry research confirms the deep hunger for authenticity, connection, meaning, and self-knowledge.
Vega says, "I'd like readers to enjoy the journey, get reacquainted with history, and open the door to dialogue with others. That's a picture of me on the cover, the background of the 50th birthday poster that others signed, a number who are no longer with us. All we have are moments to hold on to, capture, and try to make sense of."
Part 1 is an extended eulogy to the immigrants of the south Bronx and the children who played on the streets without parental supervision—with horse-drawn vegetable and fruit wagons, malocchio, bocce, macaroni in numbered boxes, Uncle Dan the bookie, and Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra at Yankee Stadium. Part 2 details the impact of her famiglia’s relocation to suburbia, and her own coming of age during the relentless cultural upheavals of the 1970s. Part 3 is a bridge to today and life after work and parents.
Crafted from 40 years’ worth of writing and journaling, Moments in Flight also features useful websites, historical timelines, and a Book Club Discussion Guide.
NEW REVIEWS
award5-star review: https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/moments-in-flight-a-memoir ...an inspiring memoir with interesting historical information. It also beautifully captures the tenacity of many immigrants who left their countries in the hope of a better future for their families.
... bold, sentimental...meaningful exploration of what it means to gradually discover one's self... an interesting and deeply meaningful memoir.
Shawn La Torre, Story Circle Network https://www.storycircle.org/book_review/moments-in-flight-a-memoir/
This book is exemplary in its structure, organization, and pacing... voice and writing style. It has a unique voice, and the writing style is consistent throughout... A beautiful sense of the Italian culture and how that is both celebrated and preserved and how Vega and her family had moments of extreme difficulty in figuring out how to navigate life as immigrants.
Judge, 29th Annual Writer's Digest Self-Published Book Awards
Featured in the Bronx Daily Newspaper
Featured in Story Circle
Other Books by Jo-Ann Vega
Here's a sample, contents, intro, and first chapter of Moments in Flight: A Memoir -- Click here
Join my Mailing List and receive a FREE PDF of Moments in Flight Discussion Guide
Deftly constructed at 233 pages, Moments In Flight: A Memoir: Brings the immigrant story full circle; recovers lost history; shares hard-earned practical wisdom is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the biography & autobiography / personal memoirs category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Moments In Flight: A Memoir meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $21.95.
Additionally, Moments In Flight: A Memoir can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977233240 Format: 6 x 9 Black & White Paperback SRP: $21.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/momentsinflight
About the Author
Jo-Ann Vega, a proud Italian-American whose roots in America began in 1903, is a published author and dynamic speaker with 30 years of experience presenting to academic, business, and community groups. Jo-Ann lives with her life partner and canine companion.
Here's a link to Jo-Ann Vega's new book, Wolf Woman & Other Poems
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
https://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results