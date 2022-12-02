Holapick Set To Launch Its Nominally-Priced Maxi Dresses Ahead Of Christmas 2022
The company's new range of maxi dresses paired with bold accessories, as officials say, is likely to be the season's most-coveted look.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 02, 2022 ) Hong Kong -- Holapick, one of the most reputed fashion stores online has recently launched its new range of cheap maxi dresses. The collection balances chic and trendy, alongside imparting a formal look. Most of these dresses will be best suited to youngsters and professionals who are constantly on the go.
The company has always taken pride in offering women their essential wardrobe staples, and within nominal rates. This time too, Holapick maintained its legacy perfectly.
"The dresses, mostly in floral designs, impart elegance to an otherwise dull and drab look. Also, these can be paired with sneakers or large sized tote bags, sunglasses and similar such accessories that can take the attention to any one aspect of the overall look. The idea is to focus on any one feature, wherein the dresses would render the perfect background," said one of the senior officials of the company.
In general, Holapick has always stood its ground for offering cheap womens clothing, without forsaking on the quality bit. "For a long time, we have been in this highly competitive business. So, we are well aware of what women would like to have at different times of the day, or during occasions. As a matter of fact, dresses usually fit the bill, no matter what the occasion. And maxis usually remain the top favorites for women," added the official.
The online store contains a host of new-age features that help buyers select from a wide range of choices for their accessories, to match with the maxi dresses they opt for. Also, customers can even exchange any product within a span of few days, if they are not comfortable with the look altogether.
The CEO of the company who was available for comment at the press meet said, "We decided to come up with maxis at a time, when most others would choose winter wear. But this has been a strategy from our end, simply because we know maxi dresses are never out of fashion. This time too, women shoppers would agree to slip into their jackets and hoodies, after these dresses."
About the Company
Holapick is a clothing and accessories company that offers variegated options for women across the world.
To know more, visit https://www.holapick.com/
Contact Information:
Holapick
Rob Woo
Tel: 1 (321) 800-3487
Email us
