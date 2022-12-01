Fabulous at Fifty...Sensational at Sixty: A Guide To Aging Gracefully
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE New book aims to equip the reader with the skills and tools necessary to age gracefully—and change the cultural perspective, social narrative, and connotations associated with the word "aging."
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 01, 2022 ) Denver, CO, and Chicago, IL – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce Dr. Sandra Kato's new self-help book, Fabulous at Fifty...Sensational at Sixty: A Guide To Aging Gracefully. The author uses the subtextual themes of intentional parenting, moral responsibility, and spiritual guidance to help the reader appreciate the reciprocal relationship between gratitude and the concept of aging. The book also is rooted in the belief that the Will of God is supreme and that people are merely lead characters in God-engineered scripts.
Why "Fabulous at 50" and not "Thriving at 30?" It is at 50 that the terrain of life begins to change sharply. It's a time when people are beginning to face more illnesses and the death of loved ones, and the celebratory style that characterized their 20s, 30s, and 40s is gone. Dr. Kato urges readers to begin early on to establish, maintain and strengthen their relationship with God so that they are better equipped to cope with these changes.
"This spiritual journey is designed to tug at your heart and encourage you to examine that person looking at you in the mirror closely," Dr. Kato explains. "It is your relationship with God combined with your treatment of others that will help you construct a healthy moral barometer and moral compass, both of which inform the development of humility and gratitude. You will find that you can better appreciate the opportunity to grow older when you display humility and gratitude."
A quick read—with each chapter no longer than five pages—Fabulous at Fifty provides a medium to reflect and grow by sharing relevant biblical scriptures, a short inspirational message, and a reflection page for notes at the end of each chapter. These key features empower the reader and fortify the book's strength as a guide.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/fabulousat50sensationalat60.
At 228 pages, Fabulous at Fifty...Sensational at Sixty: A Guide To Aging Gracefully is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more. It is aggressively promoted to appropriate markets focusing on the non-fiction/self-help category.
ISBN: 978-1-4787-2496-4 Format: 5 x 8 paperback Retail: $21.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4229-7 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $27.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: SELF-HELP / Aging
About the Author: A Chicago native, Dr. Sandra Kato is a Qualified Mental Health Therapist and an Educational Consultant. Dr. Kato has volunteered extensively with seniors and Alzheimer patients in residential settings for the past 27 years. She established a novel program for high school students to volunteer with seniors to raise awareness of seniors and the aging process. Dr. Kato has volunteered with several social justice organizations, with various leadership positions. In 2013, Dr. Kato and three colleagues were instrumental in establishing a mental health center in the Englewood Community, located in southwest Chicago. Dr. Kato holds a Ph.D. in Education, Organization, and Leadership from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Arts degree in Clinical Psychology from Roosevelt University, Chicago, Illinois.
