Every year, millions of dollars in assets are sold at auctions for pennies on a dollar because family members are unaware of their loved ones’ assets!
As a financial services professional, Maisha Daniels is passionate about wealth generation, wealth transfer and leaving a legacy. She firmly believes wealth can be created through financial education and using one's God-given gifts and talents to create businesses. Her new book In The Event I Die: Instruction Manual and Information Guide In The Event I Pass Away has been published by Outskirts Press.
Having a will is a must, but the will doesn’t usually contain the bank account numbers, credit card details, passwords, and other important information family members need when their loved one passes away. In the Event I Die is designed to make things easier for the grieving family. No more having to wait for mail to come in to see what accounts the loved one had! This book outlines designated beneficiaries, assets and other necessary information so that families won’t have to guess, fight or be lost during their time of bereavement.
Maisha Daniels recommends foregoing digital devices and using a physical copy of In the Event I Die. “Most phones, computers and laptops are password protected to keep people out. Having physical copies of this guide allows you to easily hand this important information over to your designated beneficiaries and give them the gift of preparedness.”
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/MaishaDaniels.
At 32 pages, In The Event I Die: Instruction Manual and Information Guide In The Event I Pass Away is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5853-3 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $24.95 iPad: $9.99
Genre: NON-FICTION / Personal & Practical Guides
About the Author: Maisha Daniels has over 17 years in the financial services industry as a wealth manager and licensed life insurance agent. She worked for one of the largest banking institutions in America, managing portfolios for clients from $500k to five million, growing businesses through commercial credit and retirement planning through life insurance. Maisha is now bringing that expertise to her clients at A1 Financial Consulting, which she owns. She is happily married to her husband, Adam, and adores her children.
