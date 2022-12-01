Digital Education Market Projected to Gain $46.7 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 32.3%
Report describe and forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 01, 2022 ) MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global Digital Education Market size to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2021 to USD 46.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.3% during the forecast period. Increased internet penetration; reduced infrastructure cost and increased scalability using online learning; increased efficiency, greater convenience, and more flexibility; and rising demand for microlearning are key factors for the growth of the Digital Education market.
The key and emerging market players in the Digital Education market include Coursera (US), edX (US), Pluralsight (US), Udemy (US), Udacity (US), Edureka (India), Alison (Ireland), LinkedIn Learning (US), Jigsaw Academy (India), iversity (Germany), Miriadax (Spain), Intellipaat (India), Edmodo (UK), NovoEd (US), XuetangX (China), Linkstreet Learning (India), Khan Academy (US), Kadenze (US), Federica Web Learning (Italy). My Mooc (France), Treehouse (US), Skillshare (US), CreativeLive (US), CXL (US), GO1 (Australia), BYJU’S (India), DataCamp (US), Platzi (US), and Thinkful (US). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the Digital Education market.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=7751828
Coursera is a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) provider that offers digital education solutions for businesses, universities, governments, and individuals. The company offers Certificates, MasterTrack Certificates, and Degrees to individual students and offers custom solutions for organizations. The company delivers courses to millions of users through recorded video lectures, auto-graded and peer-reviewed assignments, and community discussion forums. In September 2020, Coursera partnered with Facebook to launch a new Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate. This would help learners without a college degree or any prior experience to become ready for social media marketing jobs within a few months.
Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=7751828
edX is a non-profit online learning platform and digital education provider focused on transforming online and classroom learning through distinct methodologies, game-like educational experiences, and cutting-edge research on open-source platforms. The platform offers a wide variety of courses in science, technology, humanities, and other domains. edX offers programs, such as microbachelors programs, bachelor’s degrees, micromasters programs, master’s degrees, and professional certificates. In September 2021, edX partnered with LinkedIn Learning. The integration of LinkedIn Learning Hub would enable customers of edX for Business to discover the right content in one place, easily access skills insights across content sources, and customize the learner experience with curated learning paths.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
The key and emerging market players in the Digital Education market include Coursera (US), edX (US), Pluralsight (US), Udemy (US), Udacity (US), Edureka (India), Alison (Ireland), LinkedIn Learning (US), Jigsaw Academy (India), iversity (Germany), Miriadax (Spain), Intellipaat (India), Edmodo (UK), NovoEd (US), XuetangX (China), Linkstreet Learning (India), Khan Academy (US), Kadenze (US), Federica Web Learning (Italy). My Mooc (France), Treehouse (US), Skillshare (US), CreativeLive (US), CXL (US), GO1 (Australia), BYJU’S (India), DataCamp (US), Platzi (US), and Thinkful (US). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the Digital Education market.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=7751828
Coursera is a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) provider that offers digital education solutions for businesses, universities, governments, and individuals. The company offers Certificates, MasterTrack Certificates, and Degrees to individual students and offers custom solutions for organizations. The company delivers courses to millions of users through recorded video lectures, auto-graded and peer-reviewed assignments, and community discussion forums. In September 2020, Coursera partnered with Facebook to launch a new Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate. This would help learners without a college degree or any prior experience to become ready for social media marketing jobs within a few months.
Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=7751828
edX is a non-profit online learning platform and digital education provider focused on transforming online and classroom learning through distinct methodologies, game-like educational experiences, and cutting-edge research on open-source platforms. The platform offers a wide variety of courses in science, technology, humanities, and other domains. edX offers programs, such as microbachelors programs, bachelor’s degrees, micromasters programs, master’s degrees, and professional certificates. In September 2021, edX partnered with LinkedIn Learning. The integration of LinkedIn Learning Hub would enable customers of edX for Business to discover the right content in one place, easily access skills insights across content sources, and customize the learner experience with curated learning paths.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results