Doors Market to be worth $118.2 billion by 2025
Doors Market research report categorizes the global market by Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Composite), Mechanism (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Overhead), Product Type, Mode of Application, Application & by Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 29, 2022 ) The report "Doors Market by Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Composite), Mechanism (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Overhead), Product Type (Interior, Exterior), Mode of Application (New Construction, Aftermarket), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" size is projected to grow from USD 90.6 billion in 2020 to USD 118.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2025.
The global doors market size is estimated to be USD 90.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 118.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The gradual improvement in the global economy and the rebound of the construction industry after the economic slowdown have supported the growth of the doors market. Increased per capita income and changing interior décor preferences of customers are driving the demand for doors.
In terms of value, the wood segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by material type, during forecast period.
Wood is projected to be the largest material segment in doors market. Wooden doors are aesthetically appealing; however, they are less thermally efficient, expensive, absorb moisture and easily rot which leads to high maintenance costs. Growing environmental concerns and the shoft towards green construction limits the growth of the wooden doors market further.
Swinging doors is projected to fastest growing segment during the forecast period, during forecast period.
Swinging doors is the fastest growing segment in the in doors market. Swinging mechanism used for door systems and contributing the largest share to the global doors systems market. These are more cost-effective and require lesser maintenance as compared to folding, revolving, and sliding doors. In addition, these have been widely used in residential buildings as compared to non-residential ones because they are convenient and suitable for small entryways.
Interior doors segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by product type, during the forecast period.
Interior doors is the largest product type segment in doors market. These doors are lighter, thinner, and smaller in comparison to exterior doors. They are not soundproof or weather proof as they do not include weather-stripping features. Changing lifestyles and growing expenditure on residential buildings drives the market for interior doors.
Residential doors is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Residential segment is the fastest growing product type in the doors market. This is attributed to the changing preferences and trends, which could require renovations and replacements. There is a rise in demand for green buildings, especially in the North American market as there are various regulations in place that make it obligatory to use sustainable and energy-efficient materials in both, commercial and residential buildings.
New construction segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by mode of appplication, during the forecast period.
Based on the mode of application, the doors market has been segmented into aftermarket and new construction. In 2019, the new construction segment dominated the doors market. This is attributed to the changing preferences and trends, which could require renovation and remodeling. The demand for doors is expected to be driven by factors such as reduced noise, better comfort, and greater aesthetic appeal.
APAC region accounts for highest marke share and fastest growing region.
APAC is the largest and fastest-growing region for doors market. The growth in demand for doors in the region can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries. The demand for customized doors is growing rapidly in the region, owing to the high demand from the infrastructural sector for aesthetic appeal. As a result, the market has been positively impacted. According to the World Bank, in terms of population and economic growth APAC region will be the fastest growing region in the coming years.
Major players operating in the global doors market include Assa Abloy (Sweden), Droma Kaba (Switzerland), (Ireland), Masonite (US), Andersen Corporation (US), Simpson Door Company (US), Jeld-Wen, Inc. (US), PGT (US), Fancy Doors & Mouldings (Canada), Cornerstone Building Brands (US), ARCAT (US), Lacantina Doors (US), Boon Edam (Netherlands), Pella Corporation (US), The Lyon & Billard Lumber Co. (US), Atrium (US), Fenesta (India), Corinthian Doors (Australia), Hormann (Germany), MI Windows and Doors, LLC (US), Novoferm Gmbh (Germany), Marvin (US), Viwintech Window & Door Inc. (US), Therma-Tru Corp. (US), and OCM Industrial Doors (Italy).
