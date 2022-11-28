Battery Additives Market Growth Opportunities and Demand 2022-2028
The market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in end-use applications, including cars, cell phones, communication devices, and others.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 28, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global battery additives market size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period 2022-28. Battery additives are tools that are used to improve battery performance, lengthen battery service life, and improve battery charge holding capacity. Lithium-ion batteries and lead-acid batteries both perform better thanks to the characteristics of battery additives such as increased cycling stability over a higher rate partial state of charge, higher purity and greatly improved dynamic charge acceptance. Lead acid and lithium-ion batteries are two common types of uses for battery additives. The different types of battery additives are broken down into porous, conductive, and nucleating additives.
Battery Additives Market Growth Factors:
The Automotive Industry's widespread use of Ev, Hev, and Phev is boosting the market's expansion. Due to the numerous advantages of lithium-ion batteries, the market is anticipated to increase significantly. Additionally, increased investments in renewable energy will have a positive impact on the market. Increased use of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles is a result of growing environmental awareness. The global Battery Additives Market has been encouraged by government measures that favor the usage of alternative fuel vehicles. Thus, throughout the anticipated period, the aforementioned reasons are anticipated to fuel the market for battery additives. One of the main factors influencing the need for battery additives is the increased use of lithium-ion batteries in a variety of applications, including electric cars, digital cameras, laptops, and computers. Battery usage has increased as a result of rising industrialization in nations like South Korea, India, China, France, and Germany. This is driving up demand for battery additives over the forecast period. The growing demand for Li-Ion batteries in consumer electronics applications is one of the main driving forces. The use of battery-powered electric vehicles has increased recently all around the world. Additionally, it opens up opportunities for lithium-ion batteries, whose demand is growing due to their high energy density.
Battery Additives Market Trends:
• The increase in the need for electricity generation and the volume addition by organizing inexperienced energy solutions like a star, hydropower, and others, which are projected to spice up the market across various locations, are factors causing this market to expand.
• The rising demand for lithium-ion batteries used in consumer electronics, the high adoption of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, as well as electric vehicles by the automotive industry, and the rising investments in renewable energy are the factors that are influencing the market demand for battery additives.
Battery Additives Market Segmentation:
1) By Type: Conductive Additive, Porous Additive and Nucleating Additive.
2) By Application: Lead Acid and Li-ion.
Battery Additives Market Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific region will control the largest portion of the industry. The expansion of the region's market has been aided by the presence of growing economies in the area, including China, India, and Indonesia. The increase in demand for electric vehicles in the Asia Pacific region is responsible for the surge. Since the U.S. market is experiencing a rise in the utilization of electric forklift technologies throughout the anticipated period, North America is also anticipated to develop at a notable CAGR.
The major players operating in the Battery Additives Market are Cabot Corporation (US), 3M (US), IMERYS (France), Orion Engineered Carbons (Luxembourg), Hammond Group (US), SGL Carbon (Germany), Borregaard (Norway), HOPAX (Taiwan), PENOX (Germany), ALTANA (Germany)
