Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market worth $1,619 million by 2025
Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market research report categorizes the global market by Type (Low Density, High Density & Porous PP), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Products), and Region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 24, 2022 ) The report "Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by Type (Low Density, High Density & Porous PP), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Products), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2025" The EPP foam market size is projected to grow from USD 1,253 Million in 2020 to USD 1,619 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231655573
High density segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period.
High-density EPP foams possess high compressive strength and energy absorption characteristics compared to low-density EPP foams. They are extensively used to attain high energy absorption to optimize energy management. They offer good stability, high strength-to-weight ratio, and load-bearing structural support. These foams are used in automotive bumpers and interior passenger safety components. In the packaging industry, they are used where rigid and high structural strength foams are required.
Packaging projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
EPP foam is used in protective packaging applications due to its smooth & compact surface, good chemical resistance, excellent fabrication capability moisture, fungal resistance, and low water absorption properties. EPP foam is a lightweight material that is relatively easy to manufacture and customize. This factor makes it affordable. The overall packaging industry is driven by various factors, such as packaging material developments, increasing awareness of environmental issues, and the adoption of new regulatory requirements on packaging recycling.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=231655573
Browse And In-Depth TOC On "Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market”
83 - Market Data Tables
37 - Figures
119 - Pages
APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The APAC EPP foam market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. The EPP foam market in APAC is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the next five years. The growth can be attributed to Recyclable & reusable properties, optimum performance, and low weight of EPP foam.
Key Market Players
JSP Corporation (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea), BASF SE (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in the global EPP foam market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231655573
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231655573
High density segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period.
High-density EPP foams possess high compressive strength and energy absorption characteristics compared to low-density EPP foams. They are extensively used to attain high energy absorption to optimize energy management. They offer good stability, high strength-to-weight ratio, and load-bearing structural support. These foams are used in automotive bumpers and interior passenger safety components. In the packaging industry, they are used where rigid and high structural strength foams are required.
Packaging projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
EPP foam is used in protective packaging applications due to its smooth & compact surface, good chemical resistance, excellent fabrication capability moisture, fungal resistance, and low water absorption properties. EPP foam is a lightweight material that is relatively easy to manufacture and customize. This factor makes it affordable. The overall packaging industry is driven by various factors, such as packaging material developments, increasing awareness of environmental issues, and the adoption of new regulatory requirements on packaging recycling.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=231655573
Browse And In-Depth TOC On "Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market”
83 - Market Data Tables
37 - Figures
119 - Pages
APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The APAC EPP foam market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. The EPP foam market in APAC is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the next five years. The growth can be attributed to Recyclable & reusable properties, optimum performance, and low weight of EPP foam.
Key Market Players
JSP Corporation (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea), BASF SE (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in the global EPP foam market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231655573
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results