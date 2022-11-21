Gluten Feed Market Research Insights, Trends Forecast 2022-28
Due to the rising need for animal feed that is high in protein, the gluten feed industry is expected to have significant development potential over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 21, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global gluten feed market size was valued at USD 0.98 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-28. As a by-product of grinding, gluten feed makes for excellent cattle feed. Farmers are prompted to boost livestock production by the rising demand for animal feed that is high in protein, which in turn significantly raises the demand for feed containing gluten. During the projected period, increased market actors' investments are expected to support the development of novel, high-quality, and reasonably priced gluten-feed products. Geographically, the gluten nutrition market is dominated by North America and Europe due to the high consumer awareness of the advantages of gluten nutrition, rising domestic consumption, and increased exports of animal products globally.
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/gluten-feed-market/
Gluten Feed Market Growth Factors:
A by-product of the production of maize starch and corn syrup is gluten feed. This medium-protein feed has nutritional levels that are comparable to barley in terms of digestion. For a variety of species, including cattle, poultry, swine, and aquaculture, gluten feed is provided. The quick industrialization of the feed, processed meat, and livestock sectors enhance the nutritious content of gluten feed by delivering all the components required for healthy animal growth. As more individuals become aware of the nutritional benefits of gluten, its role in animal feed is becoming more and more crucial for preserving animal health and development. The demand for gluten feed products has increased as a result of worries about the effects of products on the environment and their sustainability.
Gluten Feed Market Trends
• A surge in worries about food safety has led to a noticeable growth in the global market for gluten-free feed. Additionally, it is a boost in health awareness and better marketing efforts Additionally, it complements both low- and high-quality diets and is pleasant, which increases demand for it. Additionally, the growing usage of gluten feed as a potential replacement for fish meal in aquaculture feed encourages market expansion.
• Rapid industrial development in the feed and livestock sectors has made it necessary to use corn gluten feed as a nutrient enhancer, which is advantageous in supplying all essential nutrients needed by animals for the best growth.
Gluten Feed Market Segmentation
1) By Source Type: Barley, Wheat, Rye, Corn, Maize, Others.
2) By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Aquatic animals, Cattle, Equine, Pet animals, Others.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=18067
Gluten Feed Market Regional Analysis
The gluten feed market is dominated by Asia-Pacific and will continue to grow in importance. Consumer preferences have changed in favor of more meat- and animal-based products as a result of the ongoing economic growth in developing nations. Strong consumer purchasing power, lifestyle changes, and shifting spending habits are a few factors contributing to high growth and demand. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region would expand more quickly and significantly in terms of both animal-based product production and consumption. As the business grows more industrialised, probiotics for feed will likely be used more frequently. The emerging nations of Asia are anticipated to offer the gluten feed market a sizable window of opportunity for expansion.
The major players operating in the Gluten Feed Market are Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Agrana Group (Austria), The Roquette Group (France), Tate & Lyle Plc. (U.K.), Commodity Specialists Company (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.)
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and the capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition, to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll-Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/gluten-feed-market/
Gluten Feed Market Growth Factors:
A by-product of the production of maize starch and corn syrup is gluten feed. This medium-protein feed has nutritional levels that are comparable to barley in terms of digestion. For a variety of species, including cattle, poultry, swine, and aquaculture, gluten feed is provided. The quick industrialization of the feed, processed meat, and livestock sectors enhance the nutritious content of gluten feed by delivering all the components required for healthy animal growth. As more individuals become aware of the nutritional benefits of gluten, its role in animal feed is becoming more and more crucial for preserving animal health and development. The demand for gluten feed products has increased as a result of worries about the effects of products on the environment and their sustainability.
Gluten Feed Market Trends
• A surge in worries about food safety has led to a noticeable growth in the global market for gluten-free feed. Additionally, it is a boost in health awareness and better marketing efforts Additionally, it complements both low- and high-quality diets and is pleasant, which increases demand for it. Additionally, the growing usage of gluten feed as a potential replacement for fish meal in aquaculture feed encourages market expansion.
• Rapid industrial development in the feed and livestock sectors has made it necessary to use corn gluten feed as a nutrient enhancer, which is advantageous in supplying all essential nutrients needed by animals for the best growth.
Gluten Feed Market Segmentation
1) By Source Type: Barley, Wheat, Rye, Corn, Maize, Others.
2) By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Aquatic animals, Cattle, Equine, Pet animals, Others.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=18067
Gluten Feed Market Regional Analysis
The gluten feed market is dominated by Asia-Pacific and will continue to grow in importance. Consumer preferences have changed in favor of more meat- and animal-based products as a result of the ongoing economic growth in developing nations. Strong consumer purchasing power, lifestyle changes, and shifting spending habits are a few factors contributing to high growth and demand. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region would expand more quickly and significantly in terms of both animal-based product production and consumption. As the business grows more industrialised, probiotics for feed will likely be used more frequently. The emerging nations of Asia are anticipated to offer the gluten feed market a sizable window of opportunity for expansion.
The major players operating in the Gluten Feed Market are Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Agrana Group (Austria), The Roquette Group (France), Tate & Lyle Plc. (U.K.), Commodity Specialists Company (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.)
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and the capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition, to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll-Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
Contact Information:
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results