Surface Disinfectant Market worth $4.3 billion by 2026
The report Surface Disinfectant Market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
The report Surface Disinfectant Market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4%.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
Rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants, rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital acquired infections, increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization and growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19 are key factors driving the growth of the surface disinfectant market. Additionally, the launch of innovative and advanced disinfectant products and emerging economies provide immense opportunities for players operating in this market.
The alcohol segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market, by composition segment, in 2020
Based on composition, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into alcohol, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. The alcohol segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market, mainly due to rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants and growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19.
The liquid form segment dominated the global market with a high revenue share during the forecast period
Based on type, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into liquids, wipes, and sprays. In 2020, the liquid segment accounted for the highest growth rate of the surface disinfectant market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to its wide scope of application of liquids in the industrial as well as the household sector for kitchen fixtures, glazed ceramic tile, windows, plastics, exterior surfaces of applications, vinyl, and glass. These surface disinfectants can be in liquid and/or gel form with minimum viscosity. Liquid disinfectants are toxic antimicrobial or biocidal, strong chemicals that can be used on contaminated surfaces. Biobased surface disinfectants are generally used in liquid form.
The surface disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market, by application segment, in 2020
Based on application, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications. In 2020, surface disinfection accounted for a larger share of the surface disinfectant market, mainly due to the rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections and growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19.
The hospital settings segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market, by end-user segment, in 2020
Based on end users, hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. Hospitals are among the important end-users as they are the most vulnerable to infections caused by viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Regular and periodic disinfection of equipment, surfaces, and PPE kits is a top priority in hospitals, and this acts as a major growth-diving factor for the segment.
Geographical Growth Dynamics:
North America is the largest regional market for surface disinfectant market
The global surface disinfectant market has been segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominated the global surface disinfectant market. This is attributed to the number of approvals by the regulatory authorities, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Health Canada, to use these disinfectant products in their own countries. In North America, the ever-evolving regulations, healthcare spending, awareness regarding health & hygiene, and increased R&D activities among surface disinfectant formulators, raw material manufacturers, and end-users have driven the market growth in the past few years.
Key Players:
The major players operating in this market are 3M (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK), Ecolab (US), Steris (US), The Clorox Company (US), Diversey Holdings LTD. (US), Cantel Medical (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley (Australia), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Pharmaceuticals FZ-LLC (Canada), PDI, Inc. (US), Becto, Inc. (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec, Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), Brulin Holding Company, Inc. (US).
