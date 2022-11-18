Plasma Fractionation Market worth $36.7 billion by 2027
The global Plasma Fractionation Market size is projected to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2027 from USD 26.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2022 )
The global Plasma Fractionation Market size is projected to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2027 from USD 26.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7%.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
The growing use of immunoglobulins in various off-label indication and growing genetic research for characterizing and diagnosing immunodeficiency resulting in increased application of plasma fractionation products, growing geriatric population such as the population of people above 60 age expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, increased use of protease inhibitors such as alpha-1-antitrypsin for the treatment of lung diseases, and increased incidence of communicable diseases are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
In 2021, the IVIG segment accounted for the largest share of the Immunoglobulins market
Based on immunoglobulins, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into into intravenous, subcutaneous, and other immunoglobulins. IVIG accounted for the largest share of the global Immunoglobulins market in 2021. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to its use across various disease such as on label and off lable indiacations such as dermatomyositis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), immune cytopenias, hypogammaglobinemia, primary antibody deficiency, vacuities, multiple sclerosis, asthma, and systemic lupus erythematosus, among other ailments. Also the shorter rapid response period of IVIG than steroids or oral immunosuppressants, the increasing investments in healthcare and the rising number of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and other pathological conditions is key for the growth of this market segment.
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93798284
The pulmonology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications. In 2021, the pulmonology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment is driven largely significantly increased use of protease inhibitors, such as alpha-1-antitrypsin in recent years. Also, with the rising geriatric population, the prevalence of AATD and COPD is expected to increase across the globe. With the rising incidence of target diseases, the demand for plasma-derived alpha-1-antitrypsin is expected to increase in the coming years making the pulmonogly segment the fastest growing during the forecast period.
Geographical Growth Dynamics:
North America was the largest regional market for plasma fractionation market in 2021
The global plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the innovations in manufacturing processes such as presence of advanced virus removal technologies (such as nanofiltration), and the development of newer plasma products such as ceruloplasmin and IgA, high number of registered hemophilic patients and largest number of plasma collection center. However, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growth in increasing number of hemophilic patients, as well as factors such as the increasing number of organ transplantations, modified regulations and monitoring of the implementation of procedures, policies, and guidelines to promote innovation and commercialization, increasing awareness about technologically advanced products in the region, and the improving standard of living across several APAC countries.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=93798284
Key Players:
The plasma fractionation market is an oligopolistic market. The prominent players operating in this market include CSL (Australia), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Shire (US), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.P.A (Italy), LFB (France), Biotest AG (Germany), Sanquin (Netherlands), China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (China), GC Pharma (Korea), Bio Products Ltd. (UK), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), Emergent BioSolutions (US), Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Bharat Serum Vaccines Limited (India).
Read More About Related Topics:
Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2025
Biosimilars Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2026
Apheresis Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2025
Hemostasis Analyzer Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2025
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
The global Plasma Fractionation Market size is projected to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2027 from USD 26.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7%.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
The growing use of immunoglobulins in various off-label indication and growing genetic research for characterizing and diagnosing immunodeficiency resulting in increased application of plasma fractionation products, growing geriatric population such as the population of people above 60 age expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, increased use of protease inhibitors such as alpha-1-antitrypsin for the treatment of lung diseases, and increased incidence of communicable diseases are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
In 2021, the IVIG segment accounted for the largest share of the Immunoglobulins market
Based on immunoglobulins, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into into intravenous, subcutaneous, and other immunoglobulins. IVIG accounted for the largest share of the global Immunoglobulins market in 2021. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to its use across various disease such as on label and off lable indiacations such as dermatomyositis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), immune cytopenias, hypogammaglobinemia, primary antibody deficiency, vacuities, multiple sclerosis, asthma, and systemic lupus erythematosus, among other ailments. Also the shorter rapid response period of IVIG than steroids or oral immunosuppressants, the increasing investments in healthcare and the rising number of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and other pathological conditions is key for the growth of this market segment.
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93798284
The pulmonology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications. In 2021, the pulmonology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment is driven largely significantly increased use of protease inhibitors, such as alpha-1-antitrypsin in recent years. Also, with the rising geriatric population, the prevalence of AATD and COPD is expected to increase across the globe. With the rising incidence of target diseases, the demand for plasma-derived alpha-1-antitrypsin is expected to increase in the coming years making the pulmonogly segment the fastest growing during the forecast period.
Geographical Growth Dynamics:
North America was the largest regional market for plasma fractionation market in 2021
The global plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the innovations in manufacturing processes such as presence of advanced virus removal technologies (such as nanofiltration), and the development of newer plasma products such as ceruloplasmin and IgA, high number of registered hemophilic patients and largest number of plasma collection center. However, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growth in increasing number of hemophilic patients, as well as factors such as the increasing number of organ transplantations, modified regulations and monitoring of the implementation of procedures, policies, and guidelines to promote innovation and commercialization, increasing awareness about technologically advanced products in the region, and the improving standard of living across several APAC countries.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=93798284
Key Players:
The plasma fractionation market is an oligopolistic market. The prominent players operating in this market include CSL (Australia), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Shire (US), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.P.A (Italy), LFB (France), Biotest AG (Germany), Sanquin (Netherlands), China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (China), GC Pharma (Korea), Bio Products Ltd. (UK), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), Emergent BioSolutions (US), Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Bharat Serum Vaccines Limited (India).
Read More About Related Topics:
Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2025
Biosimilars Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2026
Apheresis Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2025
Hemostasis Analyzer Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2025
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results