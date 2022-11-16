The White and the Black of It: The Christmas Chronicles: 1
In a new novel, Southern Whites and Blacks resist induced chaos and oppression during and after the Civil War.
In D.R. McNachten's new novel, set during the Civil War era, the Confederacy's refusal of defeat -- its bloodhound herding of white backlands "recruits" as of a lesser species --arouses a fierce and widespread rejection of further blood sacrifice. The White and the Black of It: The Christmas Chronicles: 1
During the Civil War, the fall of Vicksburg makes the Mississippi a Yankee river, eclipsing all rational Southern hope of prevailing in the War. But Richmond refuses to stand down, and its use of bloodhounds to round up cannon fodder is countered by women who intervene using female dogs in heat to lead the bloodhounds to their deaths. A Richmond lieutenant and a squad of toughs intent on hanging all involved are thwarted by the return of a Union gunboat. The towns and villages of the Pineys close protectively about their sons and fathers, husbands and brothers—all that remain of a future.
Lee Christmas was born in the War and shaped by the bloody chaos of the peace that follows. As a youngster, he comes to admire James Mann, once a slave but now a Black warrior. For the Blacks have been compelled to form their own military in defense of their new freedom. After a pitched battle between James’ Black force and a Regulator force of Whites ends in a standoff and inferno, James is obliged to flee North, leaving his family behind. Years later, when James returns to recover his wife and children, Lee Christmas, now the Master of a river-schooner, hides James away to spirit him to safety from his enemies.
Author D.R. McNachten spent more than a decade researching this project and drafting the books of the Christmas Chronicles. He wrote mainly in Jalapa, the capital of Veracruz State in Mexico. At an altitude of l0,000 feet, the town lacked beaches and tourists, but it was heavy on coffee houses and the writer’s blessing of isolation.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5197-8 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $28.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: FICTION / Historical / Civil War Era
About the Author: Following graduate work in English Literature and Playwriting, D.R. McNachten spent just short of six years employed on deep-sea ships running out of New York into the Caribbean and down the West Coast of South America.
About the Series: The Christmas Chronicles reach from the heart of our Civil War to beyond World War 1 and show us the remarkable life arc of a man without education, born to poverty, who becomes
A military Commander and Counselor to the Presidents of two Central American Presidents.
www.outskirtspress.com/thewhiteandtheblackofit
