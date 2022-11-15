Dialysis Devices Market Share, Growth Based on Business Development 2022 to 2028
Growth during the historical period was brought largely by increases in healthcare spending and the aging population.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 15, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global dialysis devices market size is estimated to be valued at USD 17,216.2 in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-28 . The selling of dialysis products and services by organizations (companies, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that produce products used in the treatment of dialysis patients makes up the dialysis devices and equipment market. Businesses that produce dialyzers, dialysis pumping machines, and other tools utilized in the dialysis procedure, such as blood pumps, catheters, and tubing kits, are included in the dialysis devices and equipment business.
Dialysis Devices Market Growth Factors:
During the historic period, the growth of the dialysis devices and equipment market was significantly aided by the expansion of the patient pool brought on by an increase in the world's geriatric population. The United Nations' 2017 World Population Ageing study estimates that 727 million people will be 65 or older worldwide in 2020. The aging of the population raised the need for medical attention and increased healthcare spending. For instance, the Netherlands spent half of its healthcare budget on people over 60 in 2017. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 projections, chronic kidney disease affects more Americans aged 65 and over (37%) than those aged 40 to 65 (12%) or 18 to 44 (45%).
Dialysis Devices Market Trends:
• Patients are using peritoneal dialysis equipment more frequently as a result of its adaptability and freedom.
• The abdominal lining is used in peritoneal dialysis to purify the blood. By absorbing toxins and expelling them along with extra water, the catheter is inserted into a portion of the belly and assists in filtering blood through the peritoneum, the lining of the abdomen. This type of dialysis can be performed anywhere—at home, at work, or while traveling—and is less complicated than hemodialysis therapy.
Dialysis Devices Market Restraints:
The historical past saw a slow expansion of the dialysis devices and equipment market due to limited disease awareness, particularly in impoverished and developing nations. A 2018 study by the Asian Pacific Society of Nephrology found that only 7% of people worldwide and 12% of people at high risk are aware of their statuses with chronic kidney disease. The patient pool was constrained by a lack of disease awareness, which also restrained the market's expansion for dialysis equipment and devices.
Dialysis Devices Market Segmentation
The global Dialysis Devices Market By Product, the market is segregated into Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), Consumables Hemodialysis Devices, Peritoneal Devices. By End-User, the market is classified into Hospitals and Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Homecare Settings.
The major players operating in the Dialysis Devices Market are Medtronic plc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International, B Braun Melsungen, Asahi Kasei Corporation Co., Ltd., Toray Medical Co. Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.
