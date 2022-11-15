3D Printing Medical Devices Market Size, Growth Strategies 2022-28
Some examples of 3D-printed medical items are dental restorations, orthopedic implants, external prosthesis, etc. In the upcoming years, this is anticipated to fuel the sales of 3D printing supplies.
According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global 3D printing medical devices market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2,945.5 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Prosthetics, implants, orthopedic and orthotic devices (such as joint replacement, and splints), and surgical equipment built specifically for a patient's anatomy are among the medical uses for 3D printing.
Anatomical systems needed for dental, pulmonary, spinal, and craniofacial restoration have also been created via 3D printing. By using 3D printing, it provides advantages to the patients, allowing them to feel more comfortable and experience anesthesia for a shorter period of time. By removing the mistakes made while trying to modify a tool to operate within the constraints imposed by a patient's anatomy manufacturer, the physician utilizing a patient-matched gadget will need less time to perform.
3D Printing Medical Devices Market Growth Factors
Manufacturers of medical devices use 3D printers to produce a variety of items, including ones with complex geometry or features unique to a patient's anatomy. A small batch of devices with a standard design is printed before multiple precise copies of the same gadget are made. Additional devices referred to as patient-matched or patient-specific devices, are created using patient-specific imaging data. The simplicity of the printer's operation and the intended application of produced objects are just two of the factors that can affect the technology used for 3D printing. Powder bed fusion is the most widely used process for 3D printing medical equipment. This technique is applicable to a wide range of titanium and nylon parts used in medical equipment.
3D Printing Medical Devices Market Trends
• Due to the flexibility offered by 3D printing, medical device designers can easily set up additional equipment, do away with the need for tools, or make changes, which is projected to increase market demand.
• The high frequency of bone-dental diseases, arthritis, diabetes-related gangrene, periodontitis, and osteoarthritis is anticipated to spur expansion in the global market for 3D-printed medical devices.
3D Printed Medical Devices Market Restraints
There are fewer materials that are suited for 3D printing medical equipment, which is anticipated to impede market expansion. In addition to some metals, resins, polymers, and other materials are used in 3D printing. Additionally, the small size of 3D printers restricts the size of the finished output, making it potentially impractical to produce parts for huge industrial machinery. The market's growth is then predicted to be hampered by this.
3D Printed Medical Devices Market Segmentation
The global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market By Product is segmented into 3D printers, 3D bio-printers, materials, software & services. By Application, is fragmented into implants, tissue engineering, and external wearable device. By Technology is categorized into Laser beam melting, photo polymerization, 3D printing, electron beam melting, and droplet deposition. By end user is divided into hospitals, academic institutes, CRO’s and Pharma & biotech companies.
3D Printed Medical Devices Market Regional Analysis
The region with the highest CAGR during the anticipated period in Asia Pacific. One of the regions with the biggest growth in terms of income generation is Asia Pacific. The establishment of cutting-edge 3D printing research, academic institutions, training facilities, and initiatives made by the top major suppliers to diversify their distribution networks & product offerings in the region are the driving forces behind the market expansion.
The major players operating in the 3D Printed Medical Devices Market are FabRx Ltd. (UK), Organovo Holdings (U.S.), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Inc. (Germany), Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. (Japan), Bio3D Technologies (Singapore), Arcam AB (Sweden), and Stratasys Ltd. (U.S.)
