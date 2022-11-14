Infection Control Market worth $52.7 billion by 2026
The global infection control market size is projected to reach $52.7 billion by 2026, Provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
The global infection control market is projected to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2026 from USD 44.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
Growth in the infection control market can largely be attributed to factors such as the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections; the increasing number of surgical procedures; the growing geriatric population, and the increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers.
The growing number of medical device and pharmaceutical companies in emerging economies, increasing use of E-beam sterilization, re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, and outsourcing operations to emerging countries with an improving healthcare sector will also support the growth of the market in the coming years. Currently, with the surge in cases of COVID-19, there is an increasing focus on personal hygiene and increasing production of medical nonwovens and single-use products, such as face masks and gloves. This, in turn, is expected to propel market growth in the next two years. On the other hand, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to limit market growth to some extent in the coming years.
The protective barriers segment dominated the infection control market in 2020
Based on products & services, the infection control market is classified into cleaning & disinfection products, sterilization products & services, endoscope reprocessing products, protective barriers, and other infection control products. The protective barriers market accounted for the largest share of the infection control market in 2020. The large share of the protective barriers market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of medical nonwovens, such as face masks and surgical drapes & gowns, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Also, the trend of reprocessing single-use products is propelling the growth of this segment.
The disinfectants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the infection control market
By type, the infection control market is segmented into disinfectants, cleaning & disinfection equipment, lubricants & cleaning solutions, and disinfection & cleaning accessories. In 2020, the disinfectants segment accounted for the largest share of the cleaning & disinfection products market. The large share of the disinfectants segment is mainly due to the growing demand for these products in various end-user segments. Disinfectants are used to disinfect surfaces, patient rooms, operation theaters, hospital premises, the hands and skin of healthcare personnel, and medical equipment to reduce the incidence of nosocomial infections. The demand for disinfectants is also rising in the food industry due to the high risks of food-borne pathogens and bacterial and viral food-related infections. Currently, the growing cases of COVID-19 have increased the demand for various disinfectants across the globe.
The endoscope reprocessing consumables segment to account for the largest share of the infection control market
Based on type, the infection control market is segmented into endoscope reprocessing consumables, endoscope reprocessing equipment, and other endoscope reprocessing products. In 2020, the endoscope reprocessing consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing products market. Endoscope reprocessing consumables are used in large quantities and have a short shelf life. This, coupled with the growing number of endoscopic surgeries due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases, contributes to the large share of this market.
End Users:
The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the infection control market
Based on end user, the infection control market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, life science industry, food industry, and other end users (cosmetic industry, dietary supplement manufacturers, the veterinary industry, and other healthcare providers such as long-term care facilities and diagnostic & imaging centers). The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the infection control market in 2020. The overall demand for infection control in hospitals is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of HAIs, the increasing number of hospitals and clinics worldwide, and the rising geriatric population (as this population segment is more susceptible to various chronic diseases). The rising number of government initiatives to ensure high degree infection prevention is also a significant driver of the market segment.
Geographical Growth Dynamics:
Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the infection control market
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for the infection control market. The growth in outsourcing of drug manufacturing to specialized contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), rising number of companies setting up manufacturing units in these countries, favourable government regulations, low labour and manufacturing costs, rising number of surgical procedures conducted annually, the large patient population, and the rising incidence rate of COVID-19 cases are factors supporting the growth of the regional segment.
Global Leading Companies:
The prominent players in this market are STERIS plc. (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), Sotera Health LLC (US), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Metrex Research Corporation (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK), Miele Group (Germany), Melag (Germany), and Pal International (UK).
