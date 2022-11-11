Big Trees Inc Helps Restore Landscape in Stanwood Park
Big Trees Inc, a tree nursery and tree transplant company in the Seattle area, was contacted recently by a community in Stanwood, WA where a homeowner had cleared some large evergreen trees
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 11, 2022 ) SNOHOMISH, WA: Big Trees Inc, (https://bigtreesupply.com) a tree nursery and tree transplant company in the Seattle area, was contacted recently by a community in Stanwood, WA where a homeowner had cleared some large evergreen trees, including incorrectly clearing those on an adjacent park.
A homeowner had taken it upon himself to clear large evergreens from his property in order to improve the view and in turn increase the value of the property he was putting up for sale. His plan worked and the property sold. Unfortunately, some of the trees were removed from a park on Tribal Lands, and when discovered after the sale of the house, the HOA (not the previous homeowner) was responsible for replacing these trees.
In October, Big Trees installed four 16-18’ Douglas Fir trees in the park, in order to reestablish some of the native landscape that had been removed.
“These types of things happen more than you would think,” said Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees. “If you are going to remove trees, you have to be sure you know exactly where your property lines are!”
Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at https://bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700.
A homeowner had taken it upon himself to clear large evergreens from his property in order to improve the view and in turn increase the value of the property he was putting up for sale. His plan worked and the property sold. Unfortunately, some of the trees were removed from a park on Tribal Lands, and when discovered after the sale of the house, the HOA (not the previous homeowner) was responsible for replacing these trees.
In October, Big Trees installed four 16-18’ Douglas Fir trees in the park, in order to reestablish some of the native landscape that had been removed.
“These types of things happen more than you would think,” said Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees. “If you are going to remove trees, you have to be sure you know exactly where your property lines are!”
Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at https://bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700.
Contact Information:
Big Trees Inc.
Nancy Penrose
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Big Trees Inc.
Nancy Penrose
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results