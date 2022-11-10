Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Overview With Detailed Analysis 2022-2028
The feed non-protein nitrogen market is expected to experience significant growth owing to the rising population and increasing disposable income.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 10, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global feed non-protein nitrogen market size is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2022-28. Over the last few years, the demand for protein products has increased, which is creating an increased demand for feedstuff such as feed Non-Protein Nitrogen. In addition, feed Non-Protein Nitrogen is also used as a feed additive to boost the performance of animals. The global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen market has also been witnessing a significant increase in demand for feed Non-Protein Nitrogen.
Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Growth Factors:
The increasing growth rate of the livestock sector, the rise in consumption of meat, and favorable government policies are some of the major factors driving the growth of Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen industry. The growing demand for meat and milk, increasing consumption of fish and poultry, and high demand for feed additives are further expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen market is also driven by the increasing adoption of technological innovations and the investment for the development of novel products. DuPont is a multinational company has revenue of $39,000 million in 2017. DuPont is a leading company and is a supplier of several products such as feed Non-Protein Nitrogen, amino acids, and others. The company has significant revenue from the global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. BASF SE has revenue of $78,000 million in 2017. The company is a multinational company and a leading producer of feed Non-Protein Nitrogen. The company is expected to show a significant increase in revenue from feed Non-Protein Nitrogen market during the forecast period.
Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Restraints
The global Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen market is expected to face certain restraints during the forecast period. The first challenge in the Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen market is the fluctuation in the prices of raw materials. The second challenge is the presence of government regulations related to feed additives. Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen are used in the feed industry as additives. The third challenge is the growth of counterfeit products. The fourth challenge is the rising demand for organic products.
Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Trends
With the growing demand for organic food and increasing awareness among consumers about health, the market for organic food is projected to grow at a higher rate. In addition, the growing demand for feed Non-Protein Nitrogen from the feed industry is expected to drive the Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen market. The Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen market is expected to witness lucrative opportunities from 2020 to 2028.
Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Segmentation:
1) By Product Type: Ammonia, Urea, Others.
2) By Animal Type: Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Sheep and Goat, Others.
3) By Formulation: Pellets, Dry, Liquid.
The major players operating in the Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market are Yara International ASA (Norway), Incitec Pivot Limited (Australia), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Borealis AG (Austria), The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (Canada), Alltech Inc. (U.S.), Antonio Tarazona S.L. (Spain), FertiberiaSA (Spain), Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Brazil)
Asia Pacific Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market: By Product Type (Ammonia, Urea, Others), By Animal Type (Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Sheep and Goat, Others), By Formulation (Pellets, Dry, Liquid) and Country
Europe Feed Non-Protein Nitrogen Market: By Product Type (Ammonia, Urea, Others), By Animal Type (Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Sheep and Goat, Others), By Formulation (Pellets, Dry, Liquid), and Country
North America Feed Non Protein Nitrogen Market: By Product Type (Ammonia, Urea, Others), By Animal Type (Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Sheep and Goat, Others), By Formulation (Pellets, Dry, Liquid), and Country
