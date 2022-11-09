Drug of Abuse Testing Market Developments, Emerging Trends Forecast to 2028
The increasing popularity of non-invasive drug testing methods is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 09, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global drugs of abuse testing market size was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022–2028. New technologies are emerging and improving drug testing methods. These new technologies have introduced non-invasive and cost-effective ways to test employees for drug use. These new processes enable organizations to detect drugs at a much earlier stage than they could with traditional testing methods. With increasing concerns about substance abuse leading to poor performance, accidents, and other safety issues in the workplace, organizations are turning towards drug testing as an essential tool in ensuring employee safety and productivity. Testing for drugs is not only about catching someone red-handed. It is also about keeping you safe from harm, protecting the intellectual property of your company, and making sure that you do not breach any agreements such as NDAs, NDLS, or COAs that your organization has with its vendors or partners. Apart from being ethically right, it’s also mandatory for many job roles and contracts these days.
Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Growth Factors
The growing concern about substance abuse in the workplace is expected to drive the demand for drug testing. The demand for drug testing is expected to increase due to the growing adoption of drug testing as a preventative procedure. The increasing adoption of drug testing, in general, and urine-based drug testing, in particular, can be attributed to several key factors. Among these factors, the most significant one is the growing focus on health and wellness. Organizations are placing increased focus on employee health and safety. In addition, the pressure to comply with regulatory requirements and ensure the integrity of operations is also leading companies to adopt drug-free workplace programs. As a result, the demand for drug testing is expected to increase. An increase in the number of social enterprises, which tend to focus more on the health of their employees, can also boost the demand for drug testing.
Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Restraints
The process of drug testing has long been controversial. Critics believe that the process is invasive, and that it is unethical to drug test employees. While employers are entitled to implement drug testing in their hiring process, as per the Joint Commission standards, they should ensure that the drug testing is conducted in a completely confidential manner. Moreover, employers should make sure that they follow the rules and regulations related to drug testing. For example, they should ensure that they test only those individuals who are in safety-sensitive positions. Although drug testing has a lot of benefits, it can also cause some problems for the employees. For example, some employees may feel that drug testing violates their rights to privacy.
Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Trends
In recent years, more companies have begun to offer alternative testing (such as hair testing, saliva swab testing, and others) to traditional urine-based drug testing in order to accommodate various needs, including religious beliefs, convenience, or privacy. These alternative drug tests can be less expensive than urine-based tests, making them more affordable for employers. Moreover, due to the non-invasive nature of alternative drug tests, these tests can also be conducted in a less invasive manner, making them more appealing to the employees.
Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Segmentation
The global Drug of Abuse Testing Market on the basis of Product Type, the market is segregated into Analyzers, Rapid Testing Devices, and Consumables. On the basis of Sample Type, the market is categorized into Saliva, Urine, Blood, and Other Sample Types. On the basis of End User, the market is divided into Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Forensic Laboratories, and Other End Users.
Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Regional Analysis
Due to the rising demand from developing nations like China and India for services related to substance misuse testing, Asia Pacific is predicted to have profitable growth throughout the forecast period. During the projected period, the segment is anticipated to be driven by the rising prevalence of substance addiction problems in important Asia Pacific nations and ongoing regulatory body efforts to address it.
The major players operating in the Drugs of Abuse Testing Market are Danaher Corporation, LabCorp, Abbott Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Cordant Health Solutions, DrugScan, Legacy Medical Services, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, LGC Group, Precision Diagnostics
