Diagnostic Imaging Market worth $35.0 billion by 2026
The global diagnostic imaging market size is projected to reach $35.0 billion by 2026, Diagnostic imaging products market report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 08, 2022 ) Global Diagnostic Imaging Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 26.6 billion in 2021 to USD 35.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%.
Global Growth Driving Factors:
Overall market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious & other critical diseases, the growing application profile of imaging modalities (such as orthopedics and vascular), and ongoing technological advancements in the imaging field coupled with continued integration of imaging systems with AI and other digital tools.
CT Scanners to lead with a high revenue share during the forecast period
Based on product, the diagnostic imaging market is broadly segmented into six segments—X-ray imaging systems, CT scanners, ultrasound imaging systems, MRI systems, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems. CT scanners are estimated to hold the largest revenue share of the global diagnostic imaging market in 2022. Its dominant market position is attributed to the high adoption of CT Scanners among hospitals and diagnostic centers across the globe, coupled with their established position as a preferred mode of diagnosis for oncology & pulmonary conditions and greater market availability for portable CT scanners for newer applications (such as dentistry).
General Radiography applications for X-ray imaging systems accounted for the largest market share among all diagnostic imaging market application segments.
Based on application, the diagnostic imaging market is segmented into the respective modalities viz., MRI systems, ultrasound systems, X-ray imaging systems, CT scanners, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems, and their respective applications. Among the applications, General radiography applications of X-ray imaging systems are estimated to account for the largest market share among all application segments of the diagnostic imaging market in 2022. Its dominant position was owing to the traditional and widespread utilization of X-ray systems in thoracic and orthopedic imaging and continued technological advancements in radiography systems.
Geographical Growth Dynamics:
North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.
North America accounted for the largest diagnostic imaging market in 2022, followed by the Asia Pacific region. The North American diagnostic imaging market growth is mainly due to the rising geriatric population and associated diseases, easy accessibility to diagnostic imaging modalities, and high adoption of technological advancements (owing to the US governments significant per capita annual healthcare expenditure).
Key Players:
To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the diagnostic imaging market. The major players in the diagnostic imaging market are GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Mindray Medical International (China), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Planmed Oy (Finland), CurveBeam LLC (US), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), among others.
Different Growth Strategies Adopted by Key Players:
These players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the diagnostic imaging market. Collaborations & agreements, new product launches, and expansions have been a widely adopted strategies by the major players in diagnostic imaging industry.
