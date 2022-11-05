Ninacloak Challenging the Norm by Appealing Male Customers with Special Offers ahead Christmas 2022
Ninacloak, a leading online fashion store dealing in women's fashion clothing and accessories, is offering huge discounts for the male customers.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 05, 2022 ) Ninacloak, a trailblazing online fashion store offering women's fashion clothing and accessories, is offering huge discounts for the male customers. As always, the company's winter sale has caught the fancy of the male fashion lovers big time this year. The extensive collection and the low-price tags have added on to the attraction. The online fashion industry has always been known to be female-centric, but Ninacloak decided to break the norm by appealing men customers with the latest collection.
Speaking about how the journey started, the Chief Operating Officer of the company mentioned quite a few important facts. "The foundation stone of Ninacloak was laid in 2017. At the start, we were a small online shop selling women's blouses. During that time, we came to know that women were looking for a shop that sell trending clothes and the essentials to fill their wardrobes. Therefore, we decided that it was time to build a brand that will sell cheap trendy womens clothing and winter tops for women. But this time, we have decided to break the stereotypes and make stylish clothing more accessible for fashionable men out there", she informed.
"Our mission is to provide our customers with a platform where the ladies can discover the latest and trending clothes and accessories at unbelievable prices. Our focus has always been on satisfying the women's fashion requirement and optimizing their shopping experience in the bargain. There is one more advantage for our customers to avail. A well-trained multilingual customer care service team and fast delivery and return. Both these factors have helped Ninacloak stand out among its customers. Additionally, we have every size for everyone. From XS to 6XL, the customers will get what they want such as hooded coat womens clothing.
", she was heard saying.
"We have something for men this time and we hope they will like what we have to offer. They can buy any two men's clothing and get a 30% discount on the third. This offer is valid on men's outdoor zip retro print tactical short sleeve t-shirt, men outdoor vintage nautical compass print henley shirt, men's outdoor American flag tactical tactical sport polo neck t-shirt, men's linen simple long-sleeved shirt, men's vintage racing stripes retro t-shirt, etc", she signed off.
About the Company
Ninacloak, a major online fashion store, offers latest women's fashion clothing and accessories.
To know more, visit: https://www.ninacloak.com/
Contact Information:
Berrylook
Rob Woo
Tel: 1 (321) 800-3487
Email us
----
