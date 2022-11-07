Latest report on Top Packaging Trends by MarketsandMarkets
Top Packaging Trends (Aseptic Packaging, Insulated Packaging, Antimicrobial Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Protective Packaging, Smart Labels, Sterile Packaging, Anti-counterfeit Packaging, and Vacuum Packaging)
The report "Top Packaging Trends (Aseptic Packaging, Insulated Packaging, Antimicrobial Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Protective Packaging, Smart Labels, Sterile Packaging, Anti-counterfeit Packaging, and Vacuum Packaging) - Forecast to 2021", The global packaging market is witnessing high demand owing to the rise in manufacturing activities. The market is driven by factors such as strong growth in the demand from end-use sectors such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and cosmetics & personal care products. Increasing disposable income of the people in developing countries, increasing preference toward eco-friendly packages, and improved equipment and technologies in the packaging industry are some of the drivers and opportunities that contribute to the growth the above-mentioned packaging trends.
Food & beverages is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector of aseptic packaging during the forecast period
The food & beverage sector is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period in the aseptic packaging market. This market has been growing in accordance with the packaging industry. Factors such as increasing urban population, demand for pharmaceutical supplies, and the changing mind-set of consumers towards the usage of food preservatives have driven the growth of the global aseptic packaging industry. With the increasing demand for convenience and quality food products, people are opting for packaged food products, which acts as an opportunity to aseptic packaging manufacturers.
Track & trace technology held the largest share in the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2015
The anti-counterfeit packaging market, on the basis of usage feature, is classified into track & trace technology, tamper evidence, overt feature, covert feature, and forensic markers. The track & trace technology segment accounted for the largest share in 2015 as they can locate the package at any point during the delivery process and add substantial value to the product.
Sterile packaging is expected to witness a significant demand from the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry
The sterile medical packaging market has been growing in accordance with factors such as growing aging population, growing demand from healthcare sector, and the popularity of reliable and safe packaging techniques. Intensifying competition among manufacturers as well as rising concerns toward the environment is encouraging manufacturers to develop sterile medical packaging solutions which are cost-effective, require fewer resources, and provides better microbial protection. These are further supporting the growth of the sterile medical packaging market.
The major players include Amcor Limited (Australia), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Bemis Company (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland), Linpac Packaging (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Avery Dennison (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), and Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.).
