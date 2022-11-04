Dry Whole Milk Powder Market Outlook, Developments Forecast 2022 To 28
Demand for dry whole milk powder is anticipated to increase over the projected period as a result of the rising global demand for dairy products and the trend toward a healthier diet.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 04, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global dry whole milk powder market size was valued at USD 11.0 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-28. Dry milk powder is made by evaporating or spray-drying fresh pasteurized, homogenized, or non-homogenized milk to remove the water. It can also be produced by mixing liquid or dry cream with condensed, non-fat, or fluid milk. Its defining features are agreeable taste, light cream color, and creamy flavor. The moisture is taken out, which helps prevent microbial growth and gives it the same nutritional benefits as ordinary milk. Additionally, because it is a cost-effective source of milk fats, is simple to handle, and store, as well as disperse in water, and has a long shelf life, it is frequently used in the production of a variety of food products.
Dry Whole Milk Powder Market Growth Factors
All the nutritious components of liquid milk, including the fat, are included in whole milk powder, which is created by evaporating and eliminating the water content and any moisture from the milk. Due to its great nutritional value is also utilized in bread goods, drinks, and other culinary products. Over the projected timeline of 2021 to 2028, the demand for dry whole milk powder is anticipated to increase due to the rising global demand for dairy products and the trend toward a healthier diet. Another important element influencing the expansion of powdered milk is the advantage of prolonged shelf life and ease of handling and transportation compared to liquid milk. The market's expansion is anticipated to be constrained by the growing number of people who are lactose intolerant, while the fluctuating cost of raw materials poses a threat to the market's expansion for dry whole milk powder globally. Additionally, new possibilities for the dry whole milk powder market are anticipated to be created during the forecast period as a result of the growing demand for nutrient-dense food items and the expansion of consumer preferences and government regulations for the processed food sector.
Dry Whole Milk Powder Market Trends
• One of the key factors promoting the usage of whole milk powder in recombined milk, baby food and infant formula, and energy foods, drinks, and toppings is the booming food and beverage (F&B) business.
• Food producers in the U.S. consume the majority of this. Food scientists and manufacturing businesses are currently developing creative ways to use whole milk powder profitably and without damaging the environment.
Dry Whole Milk Powder Market Segmentation
The Dry Whole Milk Powder Market on the basis of Product, the market is categorized into Regular, Instant, UHT, and Caramelized. On the basis of Function, the market is segregated into Foaming, Thickening, Emulsification, and Flavoring. On the basis of Application, the market is classified into Bakery and Confectionery, Nutritional Supplements, Infant Formula, Dry Mixes, and Others. On the basis of Distribution Channel, the market is divided into Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Traditional Grocery Stores, and Others.
The major players operating in the Dry Whole Milk Powder Market are Saputo (Canada), Danone (France), Lactalis (France), Fonterra (New Zealand), Nestle (Switzerland), Danone (France), Belgomilk (Belgium), Amul (India)
