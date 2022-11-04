Air Separation Plant Market Growth Opportunities By 2028
Increased demand for air separation plants in the healthcare sector is anticipated to be a key factor in regional market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 04, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global air separation plant market size was valued at USD 5.04 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period 2022-28. As the name implies, an air separation plant helps separate atmospheric air into nitrogen and oxygen. This also addresses other gases, including argon and others. Numerous sectors, including iron and steel, oil and gas, chemical, and healthcare, among others, can use these plants.
Air Separation Plant Market Growth Factors:
The demand for pure gases has significantly increased throughout the world and in numerous industry sectors. As a result, there is now a greater need for air separation facilities. The global market for air separation plants has also been significantly shaped by rising disposable income and global urbanization. Some of the key factors propelling demand for air separation systems globally include growing demands from a variety of manufacturing sectors, rapid urbanization in emerging and developing economies, an increase in commercialism, high demand for steel production, and increasing oxygen demand from the healthcare sector.
Air Separation Plant Market Trends
• Globally, growing and developing economies are predicted to be the main drivers of demand for air separation plant processing. Due to the presence of powerful economies like India and China, East Asia, South Asia, and the Pacific are extremely profitable markets for air separation facilities.
• Secondly, the North American market for air separation plants is well-represented globally, particularly in terms of revenue.
Air Separation Plant Market Segmentation
The global Air Separation Plant Market is based on Process, the market is bifurcated into Cryogenic, Non-cryogenic. Based on End-Use Industry, the market is categorized into Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel, Chemical and Others. On the basis of Gas, the market is divided into Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, and Others.
Air Separation Plant Market Regional Analysis
The use of air separation plants is anticipated to rise significantly in the Middle East and Africa region. This might be linked to the expansion of the region's healthcare infrastructure and the government's support to lower the import expenses for pure gases like medical oxygen, etc.
The major players operating in the Air Separation Plant Market are Messer Group GmbH, AMCS Corporation, Technex Ltd, Ranch Cryogenics, Inc, Universal Boschi, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Linde Engineering, Air Liquide S.A., Praxair, Enerflex Ltd
