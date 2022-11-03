Philippians: A Preacher's Commentary: With Reference to the Greek Text
Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Non-Fiction: Philippians: A Preacher's Commentary: With Reference to the Greek Text by Wayne Detzler
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 03, 2022 ) Denver, CO and New York, NY – Written for those who preach sermons of biblical exposition and for readers from all religious backgrounds, Philippians: A Preacher's Commentary: With Reference to the Greek Text by Wayne Detzler offers a fresh, new, easy-to-follow look at the Bible, with special emphasis on St. Paul’s letters to the Philippians. The book has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
This fresh commentary unlocks the treasures of the Bible, and applies the timeless truths of Scripture to the changing scenes of modern life. Wayne Detzler’s book is not some dry dissertation on ancient Greek literature. Rather, it’s a modern look at the timeless message of the letters of St. Paul in which the apostle bares his soul to his beloved friends, even as he urges them on to stronger faith.
While under house arrest as a prisoner in Rome around 62 AD, the Apostle Paul wrote a letter of joy and thankfulness to the clergy and the believers of Philippi. Despite his own hardships, he shared that he had found contentment in every circumstance—and the secret to his contentment was based on knowing Jesus Christ. Paul encouraged believers to rejoice in the Lord (4:4), be strong in the Lord (4:13), and trust in the Lord’s provision (4:19).
Readers of all religious backgrounds will find encouragement and comfort in the pages of this book, which represents the life work of the author, who for more than fifty years has studied, preached and taught the book of Philippians.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/PhilippiansAPreachersCommentary.
At 196 pages, Philippians: A Preacher's Commentary: With Reference to the Greek Text is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5579-2 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $19.95
Genre: NON-FICTION / Bible
About the Author: Dr. Wayne Detzler was ordained to ministry in 1960. Since that time he has engaged in pastoral ministries in Europe, England, China and the United States. In each case he has preached biblically expository messages.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
This fresh commentary unlocks the treasures of the Bible, and applies the timeless truths of Scripture to the changing scenes of modern life. Wayne Detzler’s book is not some dry dissertation on ancient Greek literature. Rather, it’s a modern look at the timeless message of the letters of St. Paul in which the apostle bares his soul to his beloved friends, even as he urges them on to stronger faith.
While under house arrest as a prisoner in Rome around 62 AD, the Apostle Paul wrote a letter of joy and thankfulness to the clergy and the believers of Philippi. Despite his own hardships, he shared that he had found contentment in every circumstance—and the secret to his contentment was based on knowing Jesus Christ. Paul encouraged believers to rejoice in the Lord (4:4), be strong in the Lord (4:13), and trust in the Lord’s provision (4:19).
Readers of all religious backgrounds will find encouragement and comfort in the pages of this book, which represents the life work of the author, who for more than fifty years has studied, preached and taught the book of Philippians.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/PhilippiansAPreachersCommentary.
At 196 pages, Philippians: A Preacher's Commentary: With Reference to the Greek Text is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5579-2 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $19.95
Genre: NON-FICTION / Bible
About the Author: Dr. Wayne Detzler was ordained to ministry in 1960. Since that time he has engaged in pastoral ministries in Europe, England, China and the United States. In each case he has preached biblically expository messages.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results