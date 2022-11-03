One Out Of Ten
Lionel “L Boogie” Binyard’s new novel takes readers back to HBCU college life in the late 1980s. Outskirts Press Announces the Release of Nostalgic New Fiction: One Out Of Ten by Lionel “L Boogie” Binyard
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 03, 2022 ) – Denver, CO and NYC, NY – Readers can take a rollicking journey back in time to the late 1980s in Lionel “L Boogie” Binyard’s new novel, One Out Of Ten. This fun flashback to HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) life has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
One Out Of Ten follows a junior named Lance as he navigates school and his social life at a historically Black college in the 1980s. This is a nostalgic snapshot of the pop culture prevalent during Lance’s 1988-89 school year: music, fashion, news, entertainment, excitement and passion. For those who attended college around this time, or for those too young (or old) to have experienced these years, Binyard’s new novel is a chance to step back in time. One Out Of Ten is a coming-of-age novel that will resonate with adults of all ages. Get ready to experience the highs and lows of the dopest, freshest and flyest time ever!
Excerpt:
After we left our homegirls’ house, everybody went separate ways. Kwame and Tone went back to their dorms, while Zoey and Wayman decided to stay over a little while longer. As for me, I decided I would try my luck and go over Kelsey’s. It wasn’t that late in my eyes, so I drove over to her house. I saw a few cars parked outside. I knocked, and Nicolete answered. She said hello, but I could tell she said it kind of hesitantly. A few people were sitting in the living room, but I didn’t see Kelsey. I decided to go upstairs to her room. The door was slightly open, so I knocked and opened in the same motion, and there she was . . . with Jerome. I looked silly coming in there like that, but at the same time, I was mad. Here she was inviting me over to her Super Bowl party, and she’s up here with her boyfriend/ex-boyfriend. After a short silence that seemed like an eternity, I said, “Oh, pardon me. I’m here to see Kelsey.”
About the Author: Lionel “L Boogie” Binyard is an entrepreneur, business owner and author who has been writing for over 20 years. He is a proud graduate of an HBCU. His friends and family who have shared experiences at Historically Black Colleges & Universities helped contribute to One Out Of Ten, his debut novel. In his spare time Lionel enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, sports, reading, writing, bartending, music and other hobbies.
