Blood Collection Market Size, Strategies and Opportunities Forecast 2022-28
The main drivers of market expansion are the rise in non-communicable diseases, the occurrence of infectious diseases, and the number of accidents and trauma cases.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 02, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global blood collection market size was valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The voluntary collection of blood from the body for laboratory analysis is known as blood collection. It is typically gathered in a hospital setting to detect respiratory, mixed-acid, and metabolic problems. A few common techniques for collecting blood are venipuncture, fingerstick sample, and arterial sampling. In hospitals and blood bank facilities, blood collection is vital to studying, preventing, and treating disease. The apheresis procedure is used to separate the blood into its constituent components after it has been drawn manually or with automated equipment.
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/blood-collection-market/
Blood Collection Market Growth Factors:
Globally, the burden of chronic illnesses is rising quickly. Therefore, the primary factor fueling the growth of the global blood collection market is the rise in chronic and fashionable diseases. Vas diseases are to blame for the majority of mortality from all chronic illnesses. Blubber and polygenic illness are both significantly on the rise. This situation has secured greater adherence to health screenings, which are now being performed with greater quality both at a personal level and at a corporate level for employee well-being. Given that blood tests are the main method of diagnosis for various disorders, this could be advantageous for market expansion.
Blood Collection Market Restraining Factors
There are some issues that could prevent the market from expanding. The market expansion is being constrained by reasons including a shortage of skilled physicians and medical experience. Additionally, the expensive cost of mechanical blood collection methods can be attributed to the forecasted amount's slow development. In contrast to its whole-blood selection, the needed capital spending in machine-driven blood collection and apheresis systems are too expensive. Further possible obstacles to the expansion of the global blood collection market include the complexity of storage as well as shipping as well as strict governmental regulations.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=19030
Blood Collection Market Segmentation
The Global Blood Collection Market based on Product, market is categorized into Syringes and Needles, Heparin Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Serum Separation Tubes, Blood Bags, Plasma Separation Tubes, Blood Lancets, Vials, and Others. Based on Application, the market is bifurcated into Treatment, Diagnosis. Based on End User, the market is classified into Blood Banks, Diagnostic Centres, Hospitals.
Blood Collection Market Trends
• During the projection period, it is anticipated that a rise in the number of technologically innovative product approvals would fuel market expansion.
• Increased frequency of infectious as well as non-communicable diseases has created a tremendous demand for these items, driving the market upward.
Blood Collection Market Regional Analysis
The market is dominated by North America because of the region's concentration of major producers, rising incidence of blood disorders, and increased incidence of lifestyle diseases. Due to the rising number of patients with obesity and diabetes, increased health checkup compliance, and expanding healthcare infrastructure in this area during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience significant and lucrative expansion.
The major players operating in the Blood Collection Market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, FRESENIUS KABI, Haemonetics Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., McKesson Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., PreQ Systems, Qiagen, Grifols, Smiths Medical, Quest Diagnostics, Nipro Medical Corporation
Related Reports:
Blood and Urine Collection Market: By Collection Devices (Venous Blood, Capillary Blood, Urine collection Devices) Blood Collection Technique (Aspiration Technique, Vacuum Technique) End Use (Hospitals, Reference Lab Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/blood-and-urine-collection-market/
Vacuum Blood Collection Systems Market: By Product (Syringes and Needles, Heparin Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Serum Separation Tubes, Blood Bags, Plasma Separation Tubes, Blood Lancets, Vials, Others), By Application (Treatment, Diagnosis), By End User (Blood Banks, Diagnostic Centres, Hospitals), By Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/vacuum-blood-collection-systems-market/
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/blood-collection-market/
Blood Collection Market Growth Factors:
Globally, the burden of chronic illnesses is rising quickly. Therefore, the primary factor fueling the growth of the global blood collection market is the rise in chronic and fashionable diseases. Vas diseases are to blame for the majority of mortality from all chronic illnesses. Blubber and polygenic illness are both significantly on the rise. This situation has secured greater adherence to health screenings, which are now being performed with greater quality both at a personal level and at a corporate level for employee well-being. Given that blood tests are the main method of diagnosis for various disorders, this could be advantageous for market expansion.
Blood Collection Market Restraining Factors
There are some issues that could prevent the market from expanding. The market expansion is being constrained by reasons including a shortage of skilled physicians and medical experience. Additionally, the expensive cost of mechanical blood collection methods can be attributed to the forecasted amount's slow development. In contrast to its whole-blood selection, the needed capital spending in machine-driven blood collection and apheresis systems are too expensive. Further possible obstacles to the expansion of the global blood collection market include the complexity of storage as well as shipping as well as strict governmental regulations.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=19030
Blood Collection Market Segmentation
The Global Blood Collection Market based on Product, market is categorized into Syringes and Needles, Heparin Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Serum Separation Tubes, Blood Bags, Plasma Separation Tubes, Blood Lancets, Vials, and Others. Based on Application, the market is bifurcated into Treatment, Diagnosis. Based on End User, the market is classified into Blood Banks, Diagnostic Centres, Hospitals.
Blood Collection Market Trends
• During the projection period, it is anticipated that a rise in the number of technologically innovative product approvals would fuel market expansion.
• Increased frequency of infectious as well as non-communicable diseases has created a tremendous demand for these items, driving the market upward.
Blood Collection Market Regional Analysis
The market is dominated by North America because of the region's concentration of major producers, rising incidence of blood disorders, and increased incidence of lifestyle diseases. Due to the rising number of patients with obesity and diabetes, increased health checkup compliance, and expanding healthcare infrastructure in this area during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience significant and lucrative expansion.
The major players operating in the Blood Collection Market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, FRESENIUS KABI, Haemonetics Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., McKesson Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., PreQ Systems, Qiagen, Grifols, Smiths Medical, Quest Diagnostics, Nipro Medical Corporation
Related Reports:
Blood and Urine Collection Market: By Collection Devices (Venous Blood, Capillary Blood, Urine collection Devices) Blood Collection Technique (Aspiration Technique, Vacuum Technique) End Use (Hospitals, Reference Lab Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/blood-and-urine-collection-market/
Vacuum Blood Collection Systems Market: By Product (Syringes and Needles, Heparin Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Serum Separation Tubes, Blood Bags, Plasma Separation Tubes, Blood Lancets, Vials, Others), By Application (Treatment, Diagnosis), By End User (Blood Banks, Diagnostic Centres, Hospitals), By Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/vacuum-blood-collection-systems-market/
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
Contact Information:
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results