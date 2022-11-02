Face Mask Market Global Industry Overview and Competitive Landscape till 2026
The face mask market is witnessing immense growth in demand primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to a rise in consumer awareness pertaining to importance of use of face masks.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 02, 2022 ) The global Face Mask Market is projected to grow from USD 737 million in 2019 to USD 22,143 million in 2021 and then reduce to USD 3,021 million by 2025. The projected CAGRs for these periods are 448.1% between 2019 to 2021 and an overall CAGR of -48.9% from 2020 to 2025. Factors like the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to the importance of face masks, and the surge in social media marketing to encourage a positive attitude towards wearing masks are driving the demand for face masks, globally.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=244623608
The spread of the COVID-19 virus around the world has positively impacted the global Face Mask Market. The pandemic resulted in increasing demand for face masks, as they prevent or slow down the transmission of life-threatening COVID-19 infections. Face masks have been employed as a public and personal health control measure against the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Furthermore, the World Health Organization and other public health organizations agree that masks can limit the spread of respiratory viral diseases such as COVID-19. However, the topic has been a subject of debate, with some public health agencies and governments initially disagreeing on a protocol for wearing face masks.
The surgical type segment of the face mask market has a promising growth potential during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The primary reason of the demand for surgical masks can be attributed to its use in the healthcare industry.
However, the respirator type segment of the face mask market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2019 to 2021. The primary reason driving the growth of this segment is the N-series mask which are considered to be the most efficient protection against the spread of COVID-19.
The reusable by nature segment is projected to record the highest growth in the global face mask market during the forecast period. The high growth of the reusable face mask segment is majorly attributed to their low cost and the huge shortage of disposable face mask, globally.
The personal/Individual Protection end-use segment in face masks, is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the face masks market during the forecast period. The personal/individual protection segment includes face masks used by the general public for respiratory protection against airborne infections or air pollution. The growth in this segment is mainly due to the growing awareness about protection against probable pandemics and respiratory diseases.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Face Mask Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=244623608
Browse in-depth TOC on "Face Mask Market”
99 - Market Data Tables
46 - Figures
186 - Pages
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for face mask during the forecast period. The growing demand for face mask is primarily driven by the growing economies in China and India in addition to the growth and enhancement in healthcare infrastructure in South-East Asian countries. Apart from this, the rising geriatric population in countries like Japan, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas, and rapid economic growth are also supporting this market.
The growing healthcare industry in emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of face masks during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, Brazil, China, and South Africa provide significant opportunities for players in the face mask market. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing aging population, high patient volumes, growing per capita income, and rising awareness in these regions are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare sector, hence driving the growth of the face masks market as well.
The 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Owens & Minor, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Cantel Medical Corp. (US), Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd (China), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Prestige Ameritech (US), Makrite (Taiwan), CNTUS-SUNGJIN (South Korea), and Irema Ireland (Ireland), are the key players in face mask market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=244623608
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=244623608
The spread of the COVID-19 virus around the world has positively impacted the global Face Mask Market. The pandemic resulted in increasing demand for face masks, as they prevent or slow down the transmission of life-threatening COVID-19 infections. Face masks have been employed as a public and personal health control measure against the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Furthermore, the World Health Organization and other public health organizations agree that masks can limit the spread of respiratory viral diseases such as COVID-19. However, the topic has been a subject of debate, with some public health agencies and governments initially disagreeing on a protocol for wearing face masks.
The surgical type segment of the face mask market has a promising growth potential during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The primary reason of the demand for surgical masks can be attributed to its use in the healthcare industry.
However, the respirator type segment of the face mask market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2019 to 2021. The primary reason driving the growth of this segment is the N-series mask which are considered to be the most efficient protection against the spread of COVID-19.
The reusable by nature segment is projected to record the highest growth in the global face mask market during the forecast period. The high growth of the reusable face mask segment is majorly attributed to their low cost and the huge shortage of disposable face mask, globally.
The personal/Individual Protection end-use segment in face masks, is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the face masks market during the forecast period. The personal/individual protection segment includes face masks used by the general public for respiratory protection against airborne infections or air pollution. The growth in this segment is mainly due to the growing awareness about protection against probable pandemics and respiratory diseases.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Face Mask Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=244623608
Browse in-depth TOC on "Face Mask Market”
99 - Market Data Tables
46 - Figures
186 - Pages
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for face mask during the forecast period. The growing demand for face mask is primarily driven by the growing economies in China and India in addition to the growth and enhancement in healthcare infrastructure in South-East Asian countries. Apart from this, the rising geriatric population in countries like Japan, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas, and rapid economic growth are also supporting this market.
The growing healthcare industry in emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of face masks during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, Brazil, China, and South Africa provide significant opportunities for players in the face mask market. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing aging population, high patient volumes, growing per capita income, and rising awareness in these regions are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare sector, hence driving the growth of the face masks market as well.
The 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Owens & Minor, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Cantel Medical Corp. (US), Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd (China), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Prestige Ameritech (US), Makrite (Taiwan), CNTUS-SUNGJIN (South Korea), and Irema Ireland (Ireland), are the key players in face mask market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=244623608
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results