Wound Dressing Market Growth, Trends And Key Players Forecast 2022-28
The prevalence of various wounds, including pressure ulcers as well as surgical site wounds, is predicted to rise, along with the global elderly population and the frequency of traumatic incidents.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 01, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global wound dressing market size was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period 2022-28. From the name alone, it is evident that wound dressings are first aid items that are used to cover the injured portion of the body as well as the skin in order to heal both acute and chronic wounds. Wound dressings provide further defense against bacterial invasion.
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-wound-dressing-market/
Wound Dressing Market Growth Factors
One of the key elements fueling the industry's rise is the rising geriatric population in the world. For instance, the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations estimates that there were 705 million individuals in the globe who were 65 years of age or older in 2019 and that number would rise to 1.3 billion in 2055. The fact that there has been such a sharp increase in the number of elderly individuals will open up prospects for wound dressing because older people's wounds heal more slowly and need more medical attention. Additionally, treating wounds in elderly persons becomes challenging due to the significant risk of infection, particularly in situations of deep wounds. The market also experienced a brief disruption in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of supply chain problems and a drop in non-urgent in-person treatment sessions, both of which had a negative effect. Several manufacturers in the market have been compelled to cease their production and manufacturing operations due to the coronavirus's quick spread. The possibility of patients acquiring COVID-19 infection in hospitals and other medical facilities restrained the market's expansion. To counteract the COVID-19 pandemic, special care and precautions are being taken for critical patients in a confined setting, which will partially restore industry growth.
Wound Dressing Market Trends
• The global market for wound dressings offers potential for industry participants to profit from different patient groups due to the high incidence and prevalence rate of burns.
• According to Diabetes UK, people with diabetes have a 35-fold increased chance of getting an amputation when compared to the general population. Due to the high likelihood, many amputation procedures are performed each year, necessitating good wound dressing to stop infections after surgery.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=17740
Wound Dressing Market Segmentation
The global Wound Dressing Market on the basis of Type, the market is segregated intoTraditional, Advanced. On the basis of Product, the market is categorized into (Advanced (Foam Dressing, Hydrocolloid Dressing, Film Dressing, Alginate Dressing, Hydrogel Dressing, Collagen Dressing), Traditional (Artificial Skin & Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents, Wound closure products, Anti-infective dressings, Gauze, Lint, Plaster, bandages (natural or synthetic) and cotton wool))
Wound Dressing Market Regional Analysis
In 2021, North America held a 43.1% sales share and led the wound dressing industry. This supremacy can be attributed to the region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness, and the presence of significant important actors. Additionally, the market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in surgical procedures in the North American area.
The major players operating in the Wound Dressing Market are Acelity LP Inc. (US), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), IonMed (Israel), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (US), 3M Company (US), Derma Sciences, Inc. (US), BSN Medical GmbH (Germany)
Regional Reports of the Wound Dressing Market:
Asia-Pacific Wound Dressing Market: By Type (Traditional, Advanced) By Product (Advanced (Foam Dressing, Hydrocolloid Dressing, Film Dressing, Alginate Dressing, Hydrogel Dressing, Collagen Dressing), Traditional (Artificial Skin & Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents, Wound closure products, Anti-infective dressings, Gauze, Lint, Plaster, bandages (natural or synthetic) and cotton wool)), By Region (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea and Others)
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-wound-dressing-market/
Europe Wound Dressing Market: By product (Advanced, Traditional), by Type (Traditional, Advanced), by End-user ( Inpatient Facilities, Community Medical Centres, Home health care, Outpatient Facilities) and Region
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/europe-wound-dressing-market/
North America Wound Dressing Market By Type (Traditional, Advanced) By Product (Advanced (Foam Dressing, Hydrocolloid Dressing, Film Dressing, Alginate Dressing, Hydrogel Dressing, Collagen Dressing), Traditional (Artificial Skin & Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents, Wound closure products, Anti-infective dressings, Gauze, Lint, Plaster, bandages (natural or synthetic) and cotton wool)), By End User (Inpatient Facilities, Community Medical Centres, Home Healthcare, Outpatient Facilities) and Region
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/north-america-wound-dressing-market/
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-wound-dressing-market/
Wound Dressing Market Growth Factors
One of the key elements fueling the industry's rise is the rising geriatric population in the world. For instance, the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations estimates that there were 705 million individuals in the globe who were 65 years of age or older in 2019 and that number would rise to 1.3 billion in 2055. The fact that there has been such a sharp increase in the number of elderly individuals will open up prospects for wound dressing because older people's wounds heal more slowly and need more medical attention. Additionally, treating wounds in elderly persons becomes challenging due to the significant risk of infection, particularly in situations of deep wounds. The market also experienced a brief disruption in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of supply chain problems and a drop in non-urgent in-person treatment sessions, both of which had a negative effect. Several manufacturers in the market have been compelled to cease their production and manufacturing operations due to the coronavirus's quick spread. The possibility of patients acquiring COVID-19 infection in hospitals and other medical facilities restrained the market's expansion. To counteract the COVID-19 pandemic, special care and precautions are being taken for critical patients in a confined setting, which will partially restore industry growth.
Wound Dressing Market Trends
• The global market for wound dressings offers potential for industry participants to profit from different patient groups due to the high incidence and prevalence rate of burns.
• According to Diabetes UK, people with diabetes have a 35-fold increased chance of getting an amputation when compared to the general population. Due to the high likelihood, many amputation procedures are performed each year, necessitating good wound dressing to stop infections after surgery.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=17740
Wound Dressing Market Segmentation
The global Wound Dressing Market on the basis of Type, the market is segregated intoTraditional, Advanced. On the basis of Product, the market is categorized into (Advanced (Foam Dressing, Hydrocolloid Dressing, Film Dressing, Alginate Dressing, Hydrogel Dressing, Collagen Dressing), Traditional (Artificial Skin & Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents, Wound closure products, Anti-infective dressings, Gauze, Lint, Plaster, bandages (natural or synthetic) and cotton wool))
Wound Dressing Market Regional Analysis
In 2021, North America held a 43.1% sales share and led the wound dressing industry. This supremacy can be attributed to the region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness, and the presence of significant important actors. Additionally, the market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in surgical procedures in the North American area.
The major players operating in the Wound Dressing Market are Acelity LP Inc. (US), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), IonMed (Israel), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (US), 3M Company (US), Derma Sciences, Inc. (US), BSN Medical GmbH (Germany)
Regional Reports of the Wound Dressing Market:
Asia-Pacific Wound Dressing Market: By Type (Traditional, Advanced) By Product (Advanced (Foam Dressing, Hydrocolloid Dressing, Film Dressing, Alginate Dressing, Hydrogel Dressing, Collagen Dressing), Traditional (Artificial Skin & Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents, Wound closure products, Anti-infective dressings, Gauze, Lint, Plaster, bandages (natural or synthetic) and cotton wool)), By Region (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea and Others)
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-wound-dressing-market/
Europe Wound Dressing Market: By product (Advanced, Traditional), by Type (Traditional, Advanced), by End-user ( Inpatient Facilities, Community Medical Centres, Home health care, Outpatient Facilities) and Region
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/europe-wound-dressing-market/
North America Wound Dressing Market By Type (Traditional, Advanced) By Product (Advanced (Foam Dressing, Hydrocolloid Dressing, Film Dressing, Alginate Dressing, Hydrogel Dressing, Collagen Dressing), Traditional (Artificial Skin & Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents, Wound closure products, Anti-infective dressings, Gauze, Lint, Plaster, bandages (natural or synthetic) and cotton wool)), By End User (Inpatient Facilities, Community Medical Centres, Home Healthcare, Outpatient Facilities) and Region
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/north-america-wound-dressing-market/
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
Contact Information:
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results