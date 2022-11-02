Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Industry is Dominated by These Key Players
Growth of the Global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is driven mainly by factors such as investments in real world evidence by pharmaceutical, focus on precision medicine, and increased importance of generics. On the other hand, increased penetration of counterfit drugs and unfavourable policies by drug price control commities across various countries are expected to restrain the growth of this market.
Projected Surge in Revenue Generation:
The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market size is projected to reach USD 248.3 billion by 2025 from USD 187.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
Global Leading Companies Operating in This Industry:
# Pfizer Inc. (US)
# Novartis International AG (Switzerland)
# Merck & Co. (US)
# Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
# Mylan N.V. (US) among others.
More About Leading Companies & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them:
Sanofi is one of the top players in the global APIs market. The leading position of the company is majorly attributed to its exhaustive product portfolio. The company manufactures API’s through its Sanofi Active Ingredient Solutions portfolio, which provides custom synthesis and API contract manufacturing services. The company pursues various growth strategies to strengthen its position in the APIs market. For instance, In January 2018, Sanofi collaborated with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US) to develop potential new products for the treatment of rare genetic diseases.
Pfizer is one of the leading players in the APIs market. The leading position of the company is majorly attributed to its exhaustive product portfolio. The company has a strong brand image, which gives it a competitive edge over other players. In order to remain competitive and strengthen its market position, the company primarily focuses on adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as agreements, partnerships, collaborations, product approvals, and acquisitions.
Grifols (Spain) is a leading manufacturer in active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Grifols is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plasma-derived products. The company focusses on research and product innovation by investing heavily in R&D, as well as partnering with research institutes for the development of advanced plasma-derived products to fight rare diseases.
Novartis is among the leading players in the APIs market. Its leading position can be attributed to its strong brand recognition and robust product portfolio. In order to maintain its leading position, the company invests a significant amount of its revenue in R&D activities. In 2019, the company invested 19.8% of its total revenue (USD 47.45 billion) in R&D. This significant investment in R&D enables the company to launch innovative and technologically advanced products in the market.
Major Growth Strategies Adopted:
Recent Developments:
# In 2020, Pfizer (US) signed a multiyear agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and supply Gilead’s antiviral drug (Remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19.
# In 2020, Novartis (Switzerland) acquired Aspen’s Japanese operations to strengthen its position in the global generics and off-patent medicines market. Novartis also entered into a manufacturing and supply agreement with Aspen.
# In April 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany) acquired Northern Biologics, which focuses on therapeutic antibodies targeting the tumor microenvironment. This acquisition broadened Boehringer Ingelheim’s oncology product portfolio.
