Step and Repeat LA Creates Another Backdrop for Megan Thee Stallion!
Megan Thee Stallion Stars in New Slasher Horror Short Film to Promote Her Annual “Hottieween” Party!
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 01, 2022 ) Los Angeles, CA - Megan Thee Stallion, American Rapper known for her confidence, sensuality and explicit lyrics is back and starring in another short horror film to promote her annual “Hottieween” Halloween Party, which took place October 29th at the No Vacancy bar in Hollywood. The featured short was directed by Kajal (pronounced Kah-Juhl) and written by Lily Snow.
The new film, titled ‘Thee Masked Slasher’, features Stallion herself as a sort of serial-killer-vigialant, who goes on a murderous rampage, killing off deadbeat boyfriends and husbands-to-be, all while sending the message to women: You. Can. Do. Better!
Step and Repeat LA was called in to create and install an impressive 8’ high by 10’ wide step and repeat backdrop to serve as the main photo call for the annual spooky event. Made using matte-finished fabric, the all-black, full-color backdrop featured logos for ‘Hottieween’ and other event sponsors, including Meta and D’USSE.
From movie premieres to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew. And with 24-hour turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premiere red carpet backdrop company!
