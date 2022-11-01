Identify the Advanced Air Mobility Market Growth Opportunities by 2027
Advanced Air Mobility Market by Component (Platform, Infrastructure), by System (Aeostructures, Avionics, Flight Control Systems, Propulsion Systems, Software), Mode Of Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), End Use (Passenger, Cargo) and Region (North America,
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 01, 2022 ) The report "Advanced Air Mobility Market by Component (Platform, Infrastructure), by System (Aeostructures, Avionics, Flight Control Systems, Propulsion Systems, Software), Mode Of Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), End Use (Passenger, Cargo) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" The Advanced air mobility market is estimated to be USD XX billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% from 2022 to 2027. Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in demand for greener aviation, safer mode of transportation and need to provide better service in medical and emergency.
Some of the key players profiled in the urban air mobility market report include Airbus (US), Wisk Aero (US), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Jaunt Air Mobility (US) and Volocopter (Germany). The players are mostly engaged in new product launches & developments and having a strong global presence will enhance their position in the advanced air mobility market. These players are primarily focusing on entering new markets by launching technologically advanced and cost-effective platforms and infrastructure. Apart from new product launches & developments, these players also adopted the partnerships contracts, & agreements strategy. The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the Advanced air mobility market for the period, 2018-2027.
