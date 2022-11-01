Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Growth Trends by 2027
The global fill finish manufacturing market size is projected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2027 from USD 9.2 billion in 2022.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 01, 2022 ) Fill Finish Manufacturing Market - Growth Driving Factors:
# Rising technological advancements in fill-finish manufacturing processes
# Growth of biopharmaceutical industry
# Rising adoption of prefilled syringes for parenteral dosage forms
Market Size Estimation Methodology:
The revenue-based approach individually for instrument and consumable segments was used to estimate the global market size of the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market.
Expected Revenue Growth:
The global fill finish manufacturing market size is projected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2027 from USD 9.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the overall market size—using the market size estimation processes explained above—the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market was split into several segments and sub-segments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides of the sterile filtration market.
The integrated systems segment accounted for the largest share of instruments, by systems, in the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market in 2021
On the basis of systems, the instrument segment is segmented into integrated systems and standalone systems. In 2021, the integrated systems segment dominated the market. Factors such as benefits of integrated system over standalone systems, such as high-speed lines performing multiple operations, increase productivity are driving the adoption of integrated systems in fill-finish operations of drugs.
Global Geographical Growth Scenario:
Europe accounted for the largest share of the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market in 2021
In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market among all the regions. Factors such as well-established reimbursement systems for drugs have further enhanced the demand for biologics among patients by making them affordable to consume, and to fulfill this, biopharmaceutical companies have increased their production volumes and expand production capacities and increasing focus on the development of biosimilar due to the patent expiry of key biologics products.
Key Players:
The major companies in the fill finish manufacturing market include Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.p.A. (Italy), Stevanato Group (Italy), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), Bausch+Strobel (Germany), Groninger & Co. GmbH (Germany), and Gerresheimer AG (Germany) among others.
