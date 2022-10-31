Immunoassay Analyzers Market Demand, Opportunities and Share Analysis 2022 to 2028
One of the main factors boosting the use of immunoassay analyzers is the steadily expanding occurrence of chronic disease conditions including cancer, autoimmune disorders, etc.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 31, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global immunoassay analyzers market was valued at USD 39.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% over the forecast period 2022-28. The type of medical equipment called an immunoassay analyzer is used for an immunoassay test, which aids in identifying the proteins present in a particular blood sample. Due to their advantages in releasing tests and the accuracy of their operations, their use is expanding. One of the key reasons anticipated to drive the growth and demand for immunoassay analyzers is the increase in demand for immunoassay to diagnose and identify microorganism-based illnesses.
Immunoassay Analyzers Market Growth Factors
The key factors influencing the growth of the immunoassays market are the rising prevalence of acute and chronic infectious diseases combined with the growing aging populations, rising awareness for early diagnosis of diseases, technological advancements in immunoassays, rising use of immunoassays in oncology and drug & alcohol testing, and the advent of COVID-19. In addition, the market's players can benefit from increased epidemic potential, the incorporation of microfluidics technology into immunoassays, and growing economies.
COVID-19 Analysis: Immunoassay Analyzers Market
The COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative impact on a number of economies worldwide. More than 100 countries have been affected by the pandemic. Although many committed healthcare workers are fighting this worldwide pandemic valiantly, it is crucial to prevent illness transmission by assembling kits for early diagnosis. One of the most important instruments for comprehending and controlling the coronavirus is testing. There is a higher demand for immunological assays because molecular diagnostic procedures like PCR cannot be utilized to track the development of a disease. The COVID-19 epidemic has also had an influence on the immunoassays market in three ways: pricing impact, demand impact and supply chain impact.
Immunoassay Analyzers Market Segmentation
The Global Immunoassay Analyzers Market on the basis of Product, the market is divided into Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzers, Radioimmunoassay Analyzers, Immunofluorescence Analyzers, ELISA Analyzers, Consumables. Based on Application, the market is segregated into Oncology, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Cardiology, Autoimmune Disease, Infectious Disease Testing. Based on end user, the market is categorized into Biotechnological Firms, Research Organizations, Diagnostic Centers, and Others.
Immunoassay Analyzers Market Trends
Due to their simplicity, sensitivity, and specificity, immunoassays have been used extensively for a long time in a variety of applications, including fundamental scientific research, environmental testing, pharmaceutical analysis, and medical diagnostics. However, the majority of immunoassays include numerous time-consuming and labor-intensive washing, mixing, and incubation procedures.
Immunoassay Analyzers Market Regional Analysis
Due to its easy access to products, cutting-edge technologies, and high rate of product adoption, North America dominates the market for immunoassay analyzers. Because of the rapid advancements in technology and the rise in the use of immunoassay testing for a variety of applications, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a high rate over the projected period.
The major players operating in the Immunoassay Analyzers Market are Abbott, BD, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Biokit S.A., DiaSorin S.p.A., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Immunodiagnostic Systems, Luminex Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens, Tecan Trading AG, The Binding Site Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
