Technical Ceramics Market Share Will Take a Big Hit in the Coming Years
Technical Ceramics Market by Product (Ceramic Coatings, Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Matrix Composites), Material (Non-oxide, Oxide), End-Use Industry & by Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 01, 2022 ) The report "Technical Ceramics Market by Material (Oxide, Non-oxide), Product (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Ceramic Coatings), End-Use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical, Others), and by Region - Global Forecast to 2021", The market size of technical ceramics is estimated to grow from USD 5.86 Billion in 2015 to USD 8.49 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.43%. The market is driven by improved environmental resistances and growing demand of technical ceramics in the medical industry.
Request for new version of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestNewVersion.asp?id=139808305
Among the regions considered, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness high growth during the forecast period. Also, the demand across these regions is reinforced by the emerging markets, namely, China and India.
Asia-Pacific: The Largest Market for Technical Ceramics
Asia-Pacific is currently the largest market for technical ceramics. The U.S. is the largest market for technical ceramics in the North American region.
Forces driving the market for technical ceramics in North America are:
• Presence of major manufacturers of technical ceramics in the region
• Growing end-use industries, such as electronics & semiconductor and medical, in major countries such as the U.S. and Canada.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Technical Ceramics Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=139808305
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Technical Ceramics Market”
141 - Market Data Tables
60 - Figures
174 - Pages
Electronics & Semiconductor: The Largest End-use Industry of the technical Ceramics Market
Technical ceramics are used in various end-use industries such as electronics & semiconductor, automotive, energy & power, medical, military & defense, industrial, and others. These are the main end-use industries considered in the report. The electronics & semiconductor end-use industry was estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value as well as volume, followed by automotive, energy & power, industrial, medical, and military & defense industries, in 2016. The medical industry is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021, in terms of value, among all the industries considered.
The key players in the technical ceramics market are CeramTec GmbH (Germany), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials (U.S.), McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies (U.S.), Ceradyne, Inc. (3M Company) (U.S.), Rauschert Steinbach GmbH (Germany), Dyson Technical Ceramics Limited (U.K.), Superior Technical Ceramics (U.S.), NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (Japan), and other local players.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139808305
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Request for new version of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestNewVersion.asp?id=139808305
Among the regions considered, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness high growth during the forecast period. Also, the demand across these regions is reinforced by the emerging markets, namely, China and India.
Asia-Pacific: The Largest Market for Technical Ceramics
Asia-Pacific is currently the largest market for technical ceramics. The U.S. is the largest market for technical ceramics in the North American region.
Forces driving the market for technical ceramics in North America are:
• Presence of major manufacturers of technical ceramics in the region
• Growing end-use industries, such as electronics & semiconductor and medical, in major countries such as the U.S. and Canada.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Technical Ceramics Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=139808305
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Technical Ceramics Market”
141 - Market Data Tables
60 - Figures
174 - Pages
Electronics & Semiconductor: The Largest End-use Industry of the technical Ceramics Market
Technical ceramics are used in various end-use industries such as electronics & semiconductor, automotive, energy & power, medical, military & defense, industrial, and others. These are the main end-use industries considered in the report. The electronics & semiconductor end-use industry was estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value as well as volume, followed by automotive, energy & power, industrial, medical, and military & defense industries, in 2016. The medical industry is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021, in terms of value, among all the industries considered.
The key players in the technical ceramics market are CeramTec GmbH (Germany), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials (U.S.), McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies (U.S.), Ceradyne, Inc. (3M Company) (U.S.), Rauschert Steinbach GmbH (Germany), Dyson Technical Ceramics Limited (U.K.), Superior Technical Ceramics (U.S.), NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (Japan), and other local players.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139808305
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results