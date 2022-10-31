Antimicrobial Packaging Market is Growing Faster than Expected
Antimicrobial Packaging Market categorizes global market by Base Material (Plastics, Biopolymer, Paperboard, Others), Antimicrobial Agents (Organic acid, Bacteriocins, Others), Technology (Controlled release, Active), Pack Type
The report "Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Base Material (Plastics, Biopolymer, Paperboard, Others), Antimicrobial Agents (Organic acid, Bacteriocins, Others), Technology (Controlled release, Active), Pack Type (Bags, Pouches, Others), Application - Forecast to 2021", The antimicrobial packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 7.28 Billion in 2015 to USD 10.00 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.54%.
Increasing demand in the Asia-Pacific region, growing demand from the healthcare sector, rising concerns toward food wastage, growing consumer-awareness about health-related issues, and rising consumption of products with shorter shelf life are some of the drivers and opportunities that the antimicrobial packaging market offers. Growth of the food & beverages, healthcare, personal care, consumer goods, and agricultural products industry in the developing and underdeveloped regions provides an opportunity to the antimicrobial packaging market to grow even further.
Food & beverages segment to gain maximum traction during the forecast period
The food & beverages segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-user industry in the next five years as a result of the rising consumer demand for products that are perishable, preservative-free, and minimally processed. Growing demand for quality and safe products increases the consumption of antimicrobial packaging. Furthermore, due to the growth of the antimicrobial packaging industry, technologies such as controlled release packaging and active packaging are extensively used. Controlled release packaging technology is relatively new but is projected to capture the market in future.
Plastics as a base material to play a key role in the antimicrobial packaging market
The report defines and segments the antimicrobial packaging market on the basis of base material into plastics, biopolymer, paper & paperboard, and others. The plastics segment is estimated to contribute the largest market share whereas paper & paperboard, at the second-largest market share, will play a key role in changing the antimicrobial packaging landscape during the forecast period. Apart from this, biopolymer is also projected to add to the healthy growth.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Antimicrobial Packaging Market”
275 - Market Data Tables
63 - Figures
294 - Pages
“Asia-Pacific region set to be the largest market for antimicrobial packaging during the forecast period.”
Antimicrobial packaging solutions are widely used across regions. The Asia-Pacific region leads the market due to its large population and its proven identity of a major manufacturing hub that offers production opportunities at affordable costs to companies. As antimicrobial packaging is used widely by different industries, such as food & beverages and healthcare, the Asia-Pacific region, which is witnessing major growth in these sectors as well, has become a large market for these packaging solutions. This is followed by Europe, which is the second-largest market for antimicrobial packaging, followed by North America and Rest of the World.
The global market for antimicrobial packaging is dominated by players such as BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Mondi Plc (South Africa), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), Biocote Limited (U.K.), Dunmore Corporation (U.S.), Linpac Senior Holdings (U.K.), Microban International (U.S.), Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd. (Israel), and Takex Labo Co. Ltd.
