Armored Vehicles Industry Worth $34.1 Billion USD by 2027
Armored Vehicles Market by Platform (Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles), Type (Electric, Conventional), Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked), Systems, Mode of Operation, Point of sale, Region - Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 31, 2022 ) This report provides an analysis of the armored vehicles market for the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. It discusses industry and technological trends that are currently prevailing in the market. The report analyzes the factors that are driving and restraining the growth of the armored vehicles market as well as the challenges faced by this market. It also provides information on the growth opportunities for the market. The armored vehicles market is projected to grow from USD 29.3 billion in 2022 to USD 34.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2027. Key factors fueling the growth of the market are the increasing demand for armored vehicles due to the rise in the instances of cross-border conflicts and rising incidences of asymmetric warfare across the globe.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=6322755
Based on the platform, the armored vehicles market has been segmented into combat vehicles, combat support vehicles, and unmanned armored ground vehicles. The combat support vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on mobility, the market has been segmented into wheeled and tracked. The wheeled segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the tracked segment during the forecast period. The market for tracked segment is projected to from USD 9.9 billion to USD 11.3 billion from 2022 to 2027.
Based on system, the market has been segmented into engines, drive systems, ballistic armor, turret drives, fire control systems, armaments, countermeasure systems, Command & Control (C2) systems, power systems, navigation systems, ammunition handling systems, observation & display systems, and hulls/frames. Armament is projected to lead the system segment of armored vehicles market from 2022 to 2027.
Based on mobility, the armored vehicles market has been segmented into wheeled and tracked. The wheeled segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on mode of operation, the armored vehicles market has been segmented into manned and unmanned. Manned armored vehicles is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=6322755
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=6322755
Based on the platform, the armored vehicles market has been segmented into combat vehicles, combat support vehicles, and unmanned armored ground vehicles. The combat support vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on mobility, the market has been segmented into wheeled and tracked. The wheeled segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the tracked segment during the forecast period. The market for tracked segment is projected to from USD 9.9 billion to USD 11.3 billion from 2022 to 2027.
Based on system, the market has been segmented into engines, drive systems, ballistic armor, turret drives, fire control systems, armaments, countermeasure systems, Command & Control (C2) systems, power systems, navigation systems, ammunition handling systems, observation & display systems, and hulls/frames. Armament is projected to lead the system segment of armored vehicles market from 2022 to 2027.
Based on mobility, the armored vehicles market has been segmented into wheeled and tracked. The wheeled segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on mode of operation, the armored vehicles market has been segmented into manned and unmanned. Manned armored vehicles is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=6322755
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results