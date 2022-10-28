Prefilled syringes Market Size, Industry Growth Forecast 2022-2028
The primary reasons driving the market expansion are an increase in the demand for effective and user-friendly drug delivery systems and an increase in the efforts made by healthcare professionals to lower hospital inefficiencies.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 28, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global prefilled syringes market size was valued at USD 18.52 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 11.86% over the forecast period. A disposable syringe that has already been loaded or supplied with the medication to be injected is known as a prefilled syringe. Prefilled syringes have become one of the most practical drug delivery options in recent years, with one of the fastest-growing markets for unit dose distribution. Pharmaceutical businesses have been able to reduce drug waste while also extending the shelf life of their products because of the widespread usage of prefilled syringes.
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-pre-filled-syringes-market/
Prefilled syringes Market Growth Factors
The global prefilled syringes market is anticipated to increase as chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, immune disorders, and other illnesses become more common. A sizeable population worldwide has seen an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases like Type 1 diabetes. Insulin is routinely intravenously administered to Type 1 diabetic patients in order to maintain blood sugar control. Prefilled syringes can make self-administration both practical and efficient due to their ease of use.
Prefilled syringes Market Segmentation
The global Prefilled Syringes Market on the basis of Material Type, the market is categorized into Plastic Prefilled Syringes, Glass Prefilled Syringes. Based on Prefilled Syringes Type, the market is divided into Conventional Prefilled Syringes, and Safety Prefilled Syringes. Based on Design, the market is fragmented into Single Chamber PFS, Dual-chamber PFS, and Customized PFS. Based on End Users, the market is divided into Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Drug Discovery & Research Organizations, and Others.
Prefilled syringes Market Trends
• Chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, immune disorders, and other illnesses are becoming more common, which on the other hand is expected to be the major market trend.
• Increasing product launches and technological developments are the other market trends.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=17431
Prefilled syringes Market Regional Analysis
Globally, Europe held the largest share of the prefilled syringes market (38.59%) in 2021 due to factors such as the increasing preference of healthcare professionals for prefilled injectable devices to reduce needle-related injuries.
The major players operating in the Prefilled syringes Market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Catalent, Inc. (U.S.), Gerresheimer (Germany), Haselmeier (Switzerland), MedPro Inc. (U.S.), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Ompi (Italy), Owen Mumford (UK), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan), Unilife Corporation (U.S.)
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-pre-filled-syringes-market/
Prefilled syringes Market Growth Factors
The global prefilled syringes market is anticipated to increase as chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, immune disorders, and other illnesses become more common. A sizeable population worldwide has seen an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases like Type 1 diabetes. Insulin is routinely intravenously administered to Type 1 diabetic patients in order to maintain blood sugar control. Prefilled syringes can make self-administration both practical and efficient due to their ease of use.
Prefilled syringes Market Segmentation
The global Prefilled Syringes Market on the basis of Material Type, the market is categorized into Plastic Prefilled Syringes, Glass Prefilled Syringes. Based on Prefilled Syringes Type, the market is divided into Conventional Prefilled Syringes, and Safety Prefilled Syringes. Based on Design, the market is fragmented into Single Chamber PFS, Dual-chamber PFS, and Customized PFS. Based on End Users, the market is divided into Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Drug Discovery & Research Organizations, and Others.
Prefilled syringes Market Trends
• Chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, immune disorders, and other illnesses are becoming more common, which on the other hand is expected to be the major market trend.
• Increasing product launches and technological developments are the other market trends.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=17431
Prefilled syringes Market Regional Analysis
Globally, Europe held the largest share of the prefilled syringes market (38.59%) in 2021 due to factors such as the increasing preference of healthcare professionals for prefilled injectable devices to reduce needle-related injuries.
The major players operating in the Prefilled syringes Market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Catalent, Inc. (U.S.), Gerresheimer (Germany), Haselmeier (Switzerland), MedPro Inc. (U.S.), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Ompi (Italy), Owen Mumford (UK), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan), Unilife Corporation (U.S.)
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
Contact Information:
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results