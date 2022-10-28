Isononyl Alcohol Market is expanding significantly as a result of the high requirement for plasticizers
Due to the significant use of isononyl alcohol in detergents as well as polymer additive products in the region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to occupy the largest share of the global market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 28, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global isononyl alcohol market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-28. Isononyl acrylate is a unique kind of acrylate that is produced when isononyl alcohol and acrylic acid react. The product offers the lowest glass transition temperature among all commercially available acrylates, making it appropriate for use in a variety of applications including paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, etc. The market share for isononyl acrylate is anticipated to grow over the next few years given the expansion of the pressure-sensitive adhesives industry globally. Over the anticipated period, the isononyl acrylate market size is expected to be driven by the rise in demand for pressure-sensitive tapes, such as those used as packaging tapes, masking & paper tapes, wiring tapes, cloth & duct tapes, and double-sided tapes, across a variety of sectors.
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-isononyl-alcohol-industry-market/
Isononyl Alcohol Market Growth Factors
The market for isononyl alcohol is expanding significantly as a result of the high demand for plasticizers. The main use of isononyl alcohol is as a plasticizer. Low molecular weight plasticizers are increasingly being used in place of high molecular weight phthalates like DINP, which is a prevailing trend in the plasticizer industry. As a result, it is anticipated that demand for isononyl alcohol and DINP feedstock would rise during the projection period. Demand for and use of isononyl alcohol are significantly impacted by advancements in polymer and plastic manufacture. The isononyl alcohol industry is also greatly impacted by environmental laws and regulations. Chemical production and disposal have significantly improved as a result of these rules and regulations.
Isononyl Alcohol Market Segmentation
The Global Isononyl Alcohol Market on the basis of Product Type, the market is bifurcated into Type 1, and 2. On the basis of Material Type, the market is segregated into DINP, DINCH, Others. On the basis of Application, the market is segregated into Additives, Plasticizers, Surfactants, Lubricants, and Others.
Isononyl Alcohol Market Trends
• China has a sizable market for plastic, chemical additives, and polymers. During the forecast timeframe, this is projected to help the isononyl alcohol market in the nation along with limited production and lenient government restrictions.
• The Asia Pacific isononyl alcohol market is also growing as a result of the rise in isononyl alcohol consumption for chemical manufacturing and processing in India, China, South Korea, and Japan.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample/?product_id=62849
Isononyl Alcohol Market Regional Analysis
China, India, Brazil, and Japan are among the nations with the highest levels of demand for automobiles, which in turn fuels the demand for paints and coatings and expands the market for the product. The product demand for paint & coatings applications will thereafter increase as vehicle manufacturing increases. Additionally, roughly 46% of coatings produced worldwide are used to preserve and embellish both new and old structures, including residences, apartments, and public and industrial buildings.
The major players operating in the Isononyl Alcohol Market are Klingspor, Nihon Kenshi, Osborn, Walter Surface Technologies, Sait Abrasivi, United Star Abrasives, Nca(Noritake), Wenzhou Huajie Grinding Materials
Related Reports:
Furfuryl Alcohol Market: by Raw Material (Corncobs, Rice Hulls, Cotton Hulls, Sugarcane Bagasse, Others) Application (Resins, Solvents, Plastics, Adhesives, Corrosion Inhibitors, Others), End User (Foundry, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Energy, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/furfuryl-alcohol-market/
Industrial Alcohol Market: Type ( Methyl Alcohol, Ethyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol), By Preparation (Fermentation, Synthetic), By Source (Sugar and Molasses, Grains, Corn, Fossil Fuels, Others), Application (Fuel, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical Intermediate and Solvent), By Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-industrial-alcohol-market/
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-isononyl-alcohol-industry-market/
Isononyl Alcohol Market Growth Factors
The market for isononyl alcohol is expanding significantly as a result of the high demand for plasticizers. The main use of isononyl alcohol is as a plasticizer. Low molecular weight plasticizers are increasingly being used in place of high molecular weight phthalates like DINP, which is a prevailing trend in the plasticizer industry. As a result, it is anticipated that demand for isononyl alcohol and DINP feedstock would rise during the projection period. Demand for and use of isononyl alcohol are significantly impacted by advancements in polymer and plastic manufacture. The isononyl alcohol industry is also greatly impacted by environmental laws and regulations. Chemical production and disposal have significantly improved as a result of these rules and regulations.
Isononyl Alcohol Market Segmentation
The Global Isononyl Alcohol Market on the basis of Product Type, the market is bifurcated into Type 1, and 2. On the basis of Material Type, the market is segregated into DINP, DINCH, Others. On the basis of Application, the market is segregated into Additives, Plasticizers, Surfactants, Lubricants, and Others.
Isononyl Alcohol Market Trends
• China has a sizable market for plastic, chemical additives, and polymers. During the forecast timeframe, this is projected to help the isononyl alcohol market in the nation along with limited production and lenient government restrictions.
• The Asia Pacific isononyl alcohol market is also growing as a result of the rise in isononyl alcohol consumption for chemical manufacturing and processing in India, China, South Korea, and Japan.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample/?product_id=62849
Isononyl Alcohol Market Regional Analysis
China, India, Brazil, and Japan are among the nations with the highest levels of demand for automobiles, which in turn fuels the demand for paints and coatings and expands the market for the product. The product demand for paint & coatings applications will thereafter increase as vehicle manufacturing increases. Additionally, roughly 46% of coatings produced worldwide are used to preserve and embellish both new and old structures, including residences, apartments, and public and industrial buildings.
The major players operating in the Isononyl Alcohol Market are Klingspor, Nihon Kenshi, Osborn, Walter Surface Technologies, Sait Abrasivi, United Star Abrasives, Nca(Noritake), Wenzhou Huajie Grinding Materials
Related Reports:
Furfuryl Alcohol Market: by Raw Material (Corncobs, Rice Hulls, Cotton Hulls, Sugarcane Bagasse, Others) Application (Resins, Solvents, Plastics, Adhesives, Corrosion Inhibitors, Others), End User (Foundry, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Energy, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/furfuryl-alcohol-market/
Industrial Alcohol Market: Type ( Methyl Alcohol, Ethyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol), By Preparation (Fermentation, Synthetic), By Source (Sugar and Molasses, Grains, Corn, Fossil Fuels, Others), Application (Fuel, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical Intermediate and Solvent), By Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-industrial-alcohol-market/
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
Contact Information:
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results