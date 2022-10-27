Mammography Workstations Market Growth Status, Regional Trends Forecast To 2028
The market for mammography workstations is also being driven by rising awareness of breast cancer as well as early detection of diseases due to the accessibility of advanced mammography diagnostic technologies.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 27, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global mammography workstation market size was valued at USD 53.5 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-28. The terminology "mammography" is used to describe a sort of specialized technology used mostly for breast imaging. Even before a patient experiences any symptoms, cancer can be found via low-dose x-ray imaging. It is commonly known that it is a type of non-invasive medical test that doctors frequently use to identify and treat illnesses. Doctors can examine, operate, assess, and store images using a mammography workstation from a variety of radiography modalities, including breast ultrasound, MR, and CR mammography.
Mammography Workstation Market Growth Factors
The rise in government initiatives to raise breast cancer awareness, the rapid due to implementation of advanced mammography workstations in health facilities, clinics, and breast care centers, and the increased incidence of breast cancer worldwide are all contributing factors to the global mammography workstations market sales revenue. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the high cost of diagnostic imaging technologies will limit market expansion. The mammography workstation market is expected to face challenges during the forecast period due to the inability to detect all kinds of cancer.
Mammography Workstation Market Trends
• Numerous factors, such as the growing geriatric population as well as ongoing technological advancements, are driving the market.
• Government screening tests are growing, and public understanding of mammography is expanding. Over the next years, the market is anticipated to increase as a result of these factors. The market is changing as a result of improvements in mammography workstation technology and the introduction of AI and machine learning.
• The advancement of breast cancer screening to empower patients and aid in decision-making, as well as greater investment in research efforts to develop new innovations for early breast cancer diagnosis, have an impact on the market.
Mammography Workstation Market Segmentation
The Mammography Workstations Market on the basis of Product type, the market is categorized into Multimodality Mammography Stations and Standalone Mammography Stations. On the basis of End-User, the market is divided into Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others.
Mammography Workstation Market Regional Analysis
The North American mammography workstations market led all regional markets in terms of sales in the global industry in 2020. The rising global older population, rising breast cancer incidence, rising demand for early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, technological advancements in mammography devices, and the presence of significant market players in the area are some of the main factors influencing the regional market revenue growth.
The major players operating in the Mammography Workstation Market are Carestream Health., Barco., Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Fujifilm corporation., Eizo, Agfa-Gevaert Group., SAOTE SPA, Philips, Benetec BV
