UTECH Products Expands Operations to Abu Dhabi, Totaling Eight International Offices
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 26, 2022 ) Schenectady, NY – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- UTECH® Products Inc., a medical and laboratory equipment and supplies company is pleased to announce expanding operations to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, making it its 8th office worldwide.
utech is bringing its expansive offerings to the Middle East market as a global leader in medical and laboratory supplies and equipment.
Rakesh Madan, President, and CEO of UTECH said, "Our Abu Dhabi office will allow us to better serve customers that we have established in the Middle East and North Africa as well as those who have interests in the area. Utech Products continues thoughtful extension into markets where we see significant business development and can project long-term growth prospects.”
Bart van der Meer, Senior VP of Marketing and Sales said, “Opening our Abu Dhabi Sales and Logistics hub for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region will allow us to provide better and personalized procurement and logistic services to our growing customer base.”
He continued, “This expansion, closely following the opening of our new European hub in Germany in 2021, is part of Utech Products’ growth strategy to be closer to our customers and provide them with shorter delivery time and warehousing needs. With over three million products in our portfolio, Utech Products is the preferred supplier for many reputed Research and Medical institutes in the GCC region, and this new location will strengthen this position.”
About UTECH® Products
Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Schenectady, NY, UTECH is a go-to wholesaler for medical and laboratory supplies and equipment. Utech offers over three million products to distributors, dealers, laboratories, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions.
To prioritize meeting its customer's needs, UTECH has made customers the focus of its business model and has grown into eight countries. UTECH currently holds offices and warehouses in the US, UK, The Netherlands, Germany, India, China, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Contact Information:
Kathleen Schechner
Tel: 518 831-8051
