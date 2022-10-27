The Unshakeable Road To Love (Value Centered Relationships)
New self-help book by prolific, award-winning author/psychologist is based upon eternal principles from all world scriptures, including Zen. These natural, enjoyable principles build a foundation for relationships where happiness and well-being are inevit
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 27, 2022 ) Denver, CO and New York, NY – Dr. Brenda Shoshanna is pleased to announce the release of her latest self-help book. A guide through relationship myths and mirages, The Unshakeable Road To Love (Value-Centered Relationships) includes Pillars of Love, Turning Points, Exercises and Interventions that can be applied directly to one’s relationships. The result? Pain, upset and conflict often dissolve on the spot.
“We are all treasure hunters,” Dr. Shoshanna explains, “looking for the secret to fulfilling relationships. Usually, we believe the secret lies in finding the right person, acquiring the best relationship skills, and learning to communicate our needs more clearly. Our relationships are usually dedicated to finding happiness, getting our needs met, being powerful or in charge. Basically, we are using our relationships to feel good about ourselves.
“But despite all our efforts, relationships often become a source of pain and suffering. When our thoughts are primarily absorbed with what we need, or how to build ourselves up, we live in a prison without bars. Any slight, real or imagined, can cause us to withdraw. Any perceived failure or rejection invites underlying feelings of worthlessness to emerge, producing additional depression and stress. The harder we try to make things right, the more complicated they can become. How can we ever find fulfillment in this manner?”
The Unshakeable Road To Love explores the difference between real and counterfeit love, and includes is a Book of Practice, which is filled with insights, instructions, exercises and interventions that allow the reader to practice these principles in all of their relationships. A radically different approach to happiness, the material offers a completely new perspective on what is truly needed in relationships.
The Pillars of Love include topics such as:
• Your partner is your teacher in what it means to love.
• There is no inherent problem with relationships; there is never a scarcity of love.
• Real love never wounds or hurts. If it does, it is counterfeit love.
• It’s impossible to be loving and upset at the same time.
• People can’t hurt other people; people can only be hurt by their own responses to others.
• There’s a big difference between medicine and poison.
For more information, visit www.brendashoshannaauthor.com or www.totalrelationshipsnow.com.
Dr. Shoshanna’s other websites include:
www.simplelawsoflove.com (Workshop based on the book)
www.zenwisdomtoday.com (Podcast)
www.realspiritualcounseling.com Sacred Psychology (The Fundamentals of Spiritual Counseling)
www.zenplaynow.com Making Your Life Into A Zen Koan
Genre: SELF-HELP / Relationships
About the Author: Dr. Brenda Shoshanna is a psychologist, award-winning author, speaker, and long-term Zen practitioner. She has been engaged with interfaith dialogue and counseling for years. Brenda’s work focuses upon integrating the practices and principles of East and West and making them real in our everyday life. She has offered hundreds of talks and workshops on all aspects of personal and spiritual development and living an authentic, meaningful life. Her weekly podcast, Zen Wisdom for Your Everyday Life, has been going on for over four years and is listened to in many countries.
