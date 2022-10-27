Identify the Space 3D Printing Market Growth Opportunities by 2027
Space 3D Printing Market by Offering (Materials, Softwares, and Services), Technology, Application (Satellite, Spacecraft & Launch Vehicles, Rovers, Space Stations) , End Product and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 27, 2022 ) The report "Space 3D Printing Market by Offering (Materials, Softwares, and Services), Technology, Application (Satellite, Spacecraft & Launch Vehicles, Rovers, Space Stations) , End Product and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" Space 3D Printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a process of creating three-dimensional objects from a digital file using various materials, such as steel alloys, aluminum, titanium, plastics, nickel, and ceramics. Initially, 3D printing technology was employed by the aerospace industry to manufacture prototype component parts of aircrafts, but it is presently being adopted in various applications for manufacturing space components. With the use of 3D printing in the space industry, component manufacturers are capable of developing parts and components that can be consolidated without sub-assemblies. Moreover, the parts manufactured using 3D printing technology are lighter as compared to the ones manufactured by using traditional methods, thus reducing the overall weight of spacecraft and satellites.
Space 3D Printing Market Dynamics:
The demand for space 3D printing is expected to be driven by the low volume production of spacecraft components in the space industry, rising demand for lightweight components, the need to reduce production time of components, and the requirement for cost efficient and sustainable products. The requirement for rapid prototyping is also expected to fuel the growth of the space 3D printing market during the forecast period. Over the coming years, the space 3D printing market is expected to witness various developments, in terms of printers, materials, and technologies used for 3D printing. New processes with low production time are being developed for the space industry to produce space components in less time. Printers with advanced 3D printing technology are being developed in order to enhance the adoption rate of this technology in the space industry.
Space 3d Printing Market Ecosystem:
Prominent companies and startups that provide Space 3D Printing, distributors/suppliers/retailers, and end customers are the key stakeholders in the Space 3D Printing market ecosystem. Investors, funders, academic researchers, distributors, service providers, and industries serve as the major influencers in the market.
The key manufacturers in the Space 3D printing market include Stratasys Ltd. (U.S.), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), The ExOne Company (U.S.), Arcam AB (Sweden), EOS GmbH (Germany), Norsk Titanium AS (Norway), Ultimaker B.V. (Netherlands), and EnvisionTec GmbH (Germany), among others.
