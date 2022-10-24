At Odds With Each Other: A Novel
In this environmental tale, a young man with a heart for stewardship endures a showdown against an evil geologist bent on destroying nature.
Richard Armadale, a recent college graduate, begins working at an environmental consulting firm in southeastern Kentucky. He performs his assignments with great enthusiasm, determined to do whatever is best for people and the environment. However, he meets a very wicked man of high rank, a crooked “scientist” who plunders the earth for as much money as possible without regard to ecological consequences. At this villain’s directive, an empire-like energy company upsets the balance of nature, creating a clash between farmers and coal miners.
Richard finds himself caught in the midst of this conflict and bears responsibility for solving a looming water crisis. Ultimately, he must choose sides—miners or farmers—and defeat the plans of the mysterious menace before environmental degradation spells doom for the countryside.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress.com/AtOddsWithEachOtherNovel.
At 187 pages, At Odds With Each Other is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes & Noble
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4029-3 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $16.95 eBook: $10.00
Genre: FICTION / Nature & The Environment
About the Author: Ben Suhrie graduated from Ohio University, reads and writes literature for fun, and has experience with geological field work. He enjoys hiking, rock climbing, swimming, ice skating, listening to music, and playing video games. At Odds With Each Other is his debut novel.
Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control.
