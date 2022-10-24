Poppy's Day at the Zoo
Announcing the Release of New Juvenile Fiction by Eli Jay: Poppy's Day at the Zoo, Published by Outskirts Press
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 24, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Alexandria, VA – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Poppy's Day at the Zoo, a new children’s book by Eli Jay.
Eli Jay first introduced Poppy the Wandering Balloon—an adorable, curious and friendly little green balloon—in a book by the same name. Poppy then made an appearance in Poppy and the Stranger, where Poppy discovers who is chasing him through the forest, and Poppy and the Fat Puppy, as Poppy helps his friend overcome his sadness by taking him through a fun and encouraging exercising program. In his new adventure, Poppy the Wandering Balloon journeys to the local zoo, where he meets some friendly animals, makes new friends, and learns some important lessons.
In Eli Jay’s series, Poppy glides through fun and educational adventures all by himself, making friends and winning readers’ hearts along the way. The book is appropriate for children of all ages.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/PoppysDayAtTheZoo.
At 48 pages, Poppy’s Day at the Zoo is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5817-5 Format: 8.5 x 8.5 color paperback Retail: $19.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION / Action & Adventure / General
About the Author: Eli Jay is the author and illustrator of Poppy, The Wandering Balloon, Poppy and the Stranger, and Poppy and the Fat Puppy. She is also a physician and a native of Washington, DC.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
